السلطات الروسية تتهم سبع أشخاص بالتخطيط لشن هجمات إرهابية

February 17, 2016

700

 

 

قال جهاز أمن الدولة فى روسيا إنه وجه اتهامات بالإرهاب إلى سبعة أشخاص فى منطقة جبل الأورال فى روسيا.
 
وقال الجهاز الأمنى الأربعاء إن المشتبه بهم، الذين اعتقلوا فى الأساس يوم 8 فبراير ، اتهموا رسميا بالإرهاب. وتعتقد السلطات أن المجموعة كانت تخطط لشن هجمات إرهابية فى موسكو وسان بطرسبرغ وفى العاصمة الإقليمية يكاترينبورغ.

