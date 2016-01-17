السيسي يستقبل مدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية الأمريكية

استقبل الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي اليوم جون برينان مدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية الأمريكية، وذلك بحضور خالد فوزي، رئيس المخابرات العامة، والسفير الأمريكي بالقاهرة ستيفن بيكروفت.
وصرح السفيرعلاء يوسف المتحدث الرسمي باِسم رئاسة الجمهورية بأن “برينان” أشاد بالعلاقات الاستراتيجية بين مصر والولايات المتحدة، منوهاً إلى أهمية مواصلة تعزيزها والبناء عليها في كافة المجالات، ومن بينها المجال الأمني، أخذاً في الاعتبار كون مصر ركيزة أساسية لتحقيق الاستقرار والسلام في منطقة الشرق الأوسط. ووجه برينان التهنئة للسيد الرئيس على استكمال استحقاقات خارطة المستقبل وانتخاب مجلس النواب الجديد.
من جانبه، أكد الرئيس أن مصر تقدر علاقاتها الاستراتيجية مع الولايات المتحدة وتتطلع إلى تدعيمها والارتقاء بها إلى آفاق أرحب وإلى أن ينسحب تميز العلاقات الأمنية والعسكرية بين البلدين إلى كافة جوانب العلاقات بينهما. وأشار السيد الرئيس إلى أن مصر ستستأنف نشاطها البرلماني على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي بعد أن اكتمل البناء التشريعي للدولة المصرية.
وأكد مدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية الأمريكية على أن مصر تعد شريكاً مُهماً لبلاده، ليس فقط على الصعيد الثنائي، ولكن أيضاً على مستوى المنطقة وكذلك على الصعيد الدولي، ومن ثم فإن الولايات المتحدة مهتمة بالتعرف على تطورات الرؤية المصرية إزاء التعاون في عدد من القضايا الإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وفي مقدمتها مكافحة الإرهاب ومواجهة التنظيمات الإرهابية والمتطرفة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وكذا تسوية أزمات المنطقة.
وأوضحالرئيس أن الرؤية المصرية تقدر أهمية تعزيز جهود مكافحة الإرهاب في المنطقة ومواجهة التنظيمات الإرهابية والمتطرفة المتواجدة في بعض دولها من خلال مقاربة شاملة تضمن وقف الانتشار السريع لتلك الجماعات. وأوضح السيد الرئيس أن تلك المقاربة يتعين أن تشمل المواجهات العسكرية والتعاون الأمني، وكذا الجوانب الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، والأبعاد الفكرية والثقافية. وأشار سيادته إلى الجهود المصرية المبذولة لمكافحة الإرهاب في بعض المناطق المحدودة بشمال سيناء والتي لا تتجاوز 1% من مساحة سيناء الإجمالية، فضلاً عن الجهود الجارية لتأمين حدود مصر الغربية الممتدة مع ليبيا. وأكد السيد الرئيس أن مصر تدعم الجهود الرامية لتسوية الأزمات في عدد من دول المنطقة والتوصل إلى حلول سياسية لها، بما يحافظ على وحدة أراضي تلك الدول وسلامتها الإقليمية، ويصون كياناتها ومؤسساتها ومقدرات شعوبها.
وقد تم التأكيد خلال اللقاء على أهمية متابعة نتائج الحوار الاستراتيجي الذي عُقد بين الجانبين في القاهرة خلال أغسطس 2015. كما تم الاتفاق على مواصلة التشاور والتنسيق في كافة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، ولاسيما بؤر التوتر في منطقة الشرق الأوسط والجهود الدولية لمكافحة الإرهاب.
