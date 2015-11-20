السيسي يشهد توقيع اتفاقية بين مصر وروسيا لإنشاء المحطة النووية

November 20, 2015

1

شهد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي توقيع اتفاقية تعاون بين مصر وروسيا لإنشاء المحطة النووية بمصر.

وفي كلمة له عقب توقيع الاتفاقية، أكد الرئيس السيسي الحرص على امتلاك برنامج نووي لأغراض سلمية يسمح بانتاج الطاقة الكهربائية، مشيرا في الوقت نفسه الى أن العرض الروسي يُعد الأفضل ، حيث سيتم سداد القرض الخاص بإنشاء المحطة على مدار خمسة وثلاثين عاماً من عوائد إنتاج المحطة من الكهرباء

66 comments

  1. Eddie
    January 2, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Several Steps To Achieving Internet Marketing SuccessBenefits of local Internet MaWigtknerebsite Design, SEO & Internet Marketing AdviceSolid Advice to Integrate Mobile Marketing Into Your Business

    Reply
  2. http://www.eradt.com/auto-versicherung-vergleich.html
    January 3, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Aw that's just awesome. Everything, from your outfit to the concert pics and comments. I have to admit I got a little freaked out by the title of this post hahahahanyway, I better be invited to your house warming party.

    Reply
  3. http://www.perezgraphics.com/kredit-günstig.html
    January 3, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Howdy, my name is Toney Sales and I need to point out that ” Medical Cannabis Rally At Washington State Capitol Tuesday – Just another WordPress site – Medical Marijuana Kentucky ” is actually an amazing publish.

    Reply
  4. http://www.perezgraphics.com/kredit-günstig.html
    January 3, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Welcome, Notoya! Wow! Triplet toddlers! My brother and sister-in-law have twin toddlers and a kindergarten son. My cousin and his wife also have twin toddlers. Looking forward to reading your posts!

    Reply
  5. http://www.katjakrizan.com/günstige-kfz-versicherung.html
    January 3, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    That’s going to make things a lot easier from here on out.

    Reply
  6. keller real estate great bend
    January 3, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    ÃÂšÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚Ã‘ÂÃÂ½Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ ÃÂ°ÃÂ·ÃÂ³ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘ÂŽ ÃÂ² ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ ÃÂ½ÃÂ° Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂÃ‘ÂÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼, ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ² ÃÂºÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚Ã‘Â€ Ã‘Â…ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¶Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃÂºÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŽÃ‘Â‡ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ½ÃÂ° Ã‘Â„ÃÂ¸ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ¼Ã‘Â‹ Ã‘Â Ã‘ÂƒÃÂºÃ‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½Ã‘ÂÃÂºÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ ÃÂ´Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ±ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂÃÂ¶ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼. ÃÂ¤ÃÂ¸ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ¼Ã‘Â‹ Ã‘Â Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂÃ‘ÂÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¹ ÃÂ¾ÃÂ·ÃÂ²Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘Â‡ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¹ Ã‘Â ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾ÃÂ³Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ´ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂ° ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚Ã‘Â€ÃÂµÃ‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ.ÃÂžÃÂ´ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ·ÃÂ½ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ½Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ¶ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¹ÃÂºÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂºÃÂ¸ÃÂµ ÃÂºÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂºÃÂ°ÃÂ·Ã‘Â‹.

    Reply
  7. pos network
    January 3, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to â€œreturn the favorâ€.I’m trying to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!

    Reply
  8. car insurance to drive to mexico
    January 3, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    All of my questions settled-thanks!

    Reply
  9. car insurance skoda fabia
    January 3, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Tenker du hadde det hivens 🙂 Skulle ha meldt meg pÃ¥ om vi hadde komt oss litt lenger i oppussingen i huset…(kanskje) 😉 neste Ã¥r kanskje? Klem

    Reply
  10. revival insurance el monte ca
    January 3, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    De fait les procÃ©dures DMCA prennent souvent plusieurs semaines mais si le plagiat est avÃ©rÃ©, le site sera supprimÃ© des rÃ©sultats du moteurs de recherche et probablement que le compte Adsense sera suspendu.

    Reply
  11. car insurance if i don't have a car
    January 3, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Thanks for sharing. Always good to find a real expert.

    Reply
  12. auto insurance companies in decatur il
    January 3, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    magnificent issues altogether, you simply won a brand new reader. What might you recommend about your post that you just made a few days in the past? Any positive?

    Reply
  13. what is the average amount of money spent on car insurance
    January 3, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Hola Jorge te quiero consultar tengo dos reina moras una es azul y no canta la otra ahora se esta poniendo azul y no canta ,a que se debe saludossssss.

    Reply
  14. how do i find my old car
    January 3, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    It’s great to read something that’s both enjoyable and provides pragmatisdc solutions.

    Reply
  15. documents needed for auto insurance
    January 3, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    tu passes des plaquettes de beurre a la graisse d’oie… oui oui du dÃ©lire…enfin, bon j’aurais bien goutÃ© Ã  ces petites rillettes de lapin moi…bon bah va falloir que je m’y colle ( comme si Ã§a m’ennuyait en plus…)

    Reply
  16. insurance auto auctions cincinnati ohio
    January 4, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Enhorabuena,sabÃ­a que lo conseguirÃ­as,en esta vida hay que luchar pÃ²r lo que cada uno sueÃ±a y tu lo has hecho realidad , estoy muy orgullosa de ser tu amiga. VALES MUCHO ,QUE LO SEPA TODO EL MUNDO. Te quiero mucho. Besos.

    Reply
  17. two drivers one car insurance
    January 4, 2017 at 12:44 am

    It’s a joy to find someone who can think like that

    Reply
  18. cheap car insurance in nashville tennessee
    January 4, 2017 at 2:24 am

    Just what the doctor ordered, thankity you!

    Reply
  19. get a quote for a car
    January 4, 2017 at 5:19 am

    Why is the White House letting the world know that they have OBL's secret names,phone/address book, thus are not a secret and those listed will no longer communicate via those addresses? Keep them in the dark while we listen in and track.

    Reply
  20. brockton auto insurance
    January 4, 2017 at 6:24 am

    Eu nÃ£o conhecia essa tbm, uso a da Hipoglos. Essa Ã© melhor? Ah, e vi um hipoglÃ³s amendoas nesse site [editado pelo administrador – divulgaÃ§Ã£o de site comercial] . Vcs sabem pra que serve essa variaÃ§Ã£o do hipoglos? Bjinhos

    Reply
  21. insurance quotes usa
    January 4, 2017 at 6:45 am

    Ã‰rdekes!Amikor a Klub RÃ¡diÃ³ frekvenciÃ¡jÃ¡rÃ³l volt szÃ³, nem a SzÃ³kÃ¶zÃ©rÅ‘l, akkor bizony az UniÃ³hoz szaladgÃ¡ltak a szocialistÃ¡k Ã¡rulkodni.Ugyanaz az eset, csak mÃ¡skÃ©ppen megmagyarÃ¡zva.

    Reply
  22. rac car insurance customer service
    January 4, 2017 at 9:17 am

    That’s really thinking at a high level

    Reply
  23. car insurance quots
    January 4, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I was so confused about what to buy, but this makes it understandable.

    Reply
  24. insure car sales
    January 4, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Hi there. Very cool web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I am happy to locate so much useful info right here within the post. Thank you for sharing..

    Reply
  25. insurance claims process for car accident
    January 4, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Laura, no sÃ© porquÃ© te das por ofendida si tu trabajo es Ãºtil para esta sociedad. Eres mÃ©dico? curas a niÃ±os enfermos? o eres un funcionario de hacienda que intenta que NADIE defraude? manejas dinero pÃºblico y nunca lo darÃ­as a nadie sin pensar en el bien general? Entonces tu trabajo estÃ¡ mejorando esta sociedad, quÃ©date tranquila. Supongo que si quieres puedes entender de quÃ© clase de funcionarios estoy hablando. Un abrazo.Debate caliente. QuÃ© piensas? 7  4

    Reply
  26. occupation car insurance rates
    January 4, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    HELP! I’ve been trying to figure this out for days now…I moved from Blogger to WP, followed all of the instructions, but my 750+ GFC subscribers aren’t getting my posts through their readers anymore! I’m so frustrated…I followed the instructions above and added a widgit…what else do I need to do?!

    Reply
  27. auto express insurance agency
    January 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    At last, someone comes up with the “right” answer!

    Reply
  28. estimate my car insurance
    January 4, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Hand Made Copper Jewellery…Copper jewellery has been donned for hundreds of years, to a certain extent for health factors as some feel that it promotes excellent blood circulation and alleviates the the signs of osteo-arthritis….

    Reply
  29. define tork
    January 4, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    I’m impressed. You’ve really raised the bar with that.

    Reply
  30. cheap low insurance cars for sale
    January 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    magnificent post, quite informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You ought to continue your writing. IÃ¢Â€Â™m certain, youÃ¢Â€Â™ve an excellent readersÃ¢Â€Â™ base already!

    Reply
  31. bank guenstig kredit yamaha
    January 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Finally! This is just what I was looking for.

    Reply
  32. kredit tilgung 1 berechnung kfz
    January 5, 2017 at 2:08 am

    So that’s the case? Quite a revelation that is.

    Reply
  33. kredit zins geld verdienen
    January 5, 2017 at 2:32 am

    “I do not want to get into an extended discussion on the LXX on a thread primarily about Simeon. This would unduly subvert the principal purpose of this thread.”Then why did you post such an extended comment about what you now say is not what this article is primarily about to begin w/?? I find it rather odd that you would state in such a public way numerous reasons for rejecting much of what was said about the LXX in this article and then refuse to further deal w/ those issues in the same public way.

    Reply
  34. zwei kredite ohne möglich
    January 5, 2017 at 2:40 am

    Fine, keep ignoring the truth. Just don’t complain when Kobe’s chucking up long-two’s and ignoring the open man in the post. It’s not helping us win, and I thought that’s what we Laker fans were all about.

    Reply
  35. kreditzinsen juni 2014
    January 5, 2017 at 3:02 am

    The purchases I make are entirely based on these articles.

    Reply
  36. erfahrungsbericht beste sofortkredit münchen
    January 5, 2017 at 3:03 am

    Yeah I like the Mifun but I discourage my friend to ask for it cos he's the type who does not like the smell of 'kantan or tuhau' and Mr Cassey was humble enough about his customer taste. I have to tell him that I crave for his tuhau, only then he give me one .. loldV

    Reply
  37. kredit ohne lohnzettel wien
    January 5, 2017 at 4:17 am

    Oh yeah, fabulous stuff there you!

    Reply
  38. http://www.besterkreditanbieter.org/
    January 5, 2017 at 4:42 am

    I’ve been to Arlington. I think i saw there some stars of David. But as I understood from American they are not complaining about a headstone but about an official Memorial for KIA soldiers who some of them were probably jews.

    Reply
  39. online kredit wohnungskauf
    January 5, 2017 at 6:44 am

    Oh you are so good making your own cake. I have in previous years but lately just don’t seem to have the time. Some kind colleague of my partner baked one for us this year though!Lesley …

    Reply
  40. kredit manager salzburg ärzte
    January 5, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Underbara du, har varit utan internet och bÃ¤vade fÃ¶r att lÃ¤sa din blogg men du tycks ha en massa krut :), ut o Ã¥ka bÃ¥t, hÃ¤rligt!. Bra att vÃ¤rdena hÃ¥ller sig ngt sÃ¥ nÃ¤r.Kul med boken – Ã¤ntligen hÃ¤r och du kommer att fÃ¥ lÃ¤sa den Ã¥xÃ¥. MÃ¥nga kramar till dig. //Diana

    Reply
  41. kredit immobilie darlehen jobcenter
    January 5, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Hi YouTube, my account (halo2pc) has currently the following infos:Channel views: 46,533Total upload views: 1,796,294Joined: 20 May 2007Subscribers: 703I do not have any strikes and neither any content ID matches. Why am I still limited to 15 minutes ?As I am an active YouTuber, I'd like to upload videos between 30 and 50 minutes please.Can this be done please ?Thank you

    Reply
  42. beispiel für kredit
    January 5, 2017 at 8:50 am

    July 17, 2010 at 6:40 pm150 is a lot, but I guess doable over time. Let’s see where we go! .-= Financial Samurai´s last blog ..An Inside Look At The Yakezie- Stage One Recap! =-. Reply

    Reply
  43. stalkpire com finanz kredit yamaha
    January 5, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Holy Toledo, so glad I clicked on this site first!

    Reply
  44. autokredit kreditgebühr
    January 5, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Gripping, eh? Have you done a quick comparison with Katherine Mansfield’s 1907 Urewera Notebook? Can’t be too careful these days.While Garth George regularly makes free with my pet tarantulas, he always leaves a suitable “consideration”, and begs forgiveness of the Almighty beforehand for that which he is about to do.

    Reply
  45. kredit mit gewerbe
    January 5, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I don’t even know what to say, this made things so much easier!

    Reply
  46. arbeitslos und kredit aufnehmen
    January 5, 2017 at 11:59 am

    I am standing by my prediction that Dalton is going and soon. The fact he has denied it makes it inevitable IMO.This allows the Libs to pin any upcoming scandals and all the current ones on the old regime and present a “fresh face” for the coming election.

    Reply
  47. bank privatkredit hotline
    January 5, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    on salam saya dh daftar mybank2u.. kadang2 ada dua org yg masukkan duit kat accoun saya macam yg satu pukul 1 yg no dua tu pukul 3 .boleh ke melihat masa dia masukakn duit tu .tq]

    Reply
  48. http://floydsantiques.com/radiance-insurance-fresno-ca.html
    January 5, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    I love how you attempt to justify your being an apologist for a brutal theocratic terror supporting regime by comparing them to Texas. I think you will find there was a few differences between Texas and Afghanistan under the Taliban such as the US has a constitution guarranteeing certain key personal liberties like freedom of speech and religion. But who cares about those things so long as you are anti-imperialistic quasi-leftist eh?

    Reply
  49. http://wendyandrobbie.com/car-insurance-in-salem-nj.html
    January 5, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Just do me a favor and keep writing such trenchant analyses, OK?

    Reply
  50. http://espacioapr.org/auto-insurance-for-drivers-without-cars.html
    January 5, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    newn NorÄ—Äiau tokio aparato. Tik kad Zebra Å¾ada keisti netÄ… Ä¯ šviesolaidinÄ¯, tai kaÅ¾kokÄ¯ gal duos kitÄ… modemÄ… ir plius neturiu pinigÅ³ tokiems daiktams. 🙂 Beja, modemas tikrai graÅ¾iai atrodo. Priešingai Zebros.

    Reply
  51. http://espacioapr.org/lexus-car-insurance.html
    January 5, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Times are changing for the better if I can get this online!

    Reply
  52. http://dougmacdonaldband.com/auto-insurance-rates-in-pa.html
    January 5, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    o rappa,o seu som nÃ£o e barulho o seu som salva pessoas que estÃ£o em sofrimento espiritual e emocional,que no passado esteve confusos e discriminado pela sociedade e burgesia.obrigado pelo seu som paz para todos e principalmente a queles que mais precisÃ£o

    Reply
  53. http://wendyandrobbie.com/plpd-insurance-michigan.html
    January 6, 2017 at 2:38 am

    This post has helped me think things through

    Reply
  54. http://lareddelgolfo.org/insurance-asia.html
    January 6, 2017 at 6:14 am

    Your posting is absolutely on the point!

    Reply
  55. http://floydsantiques.com/cleveland-insurance-companies.html
    January 6, 2017 at 6:55 am

    It’s great to find someone so on the ball

    Reply
  56. http://floydsantiques.com/road-hypnosis.html
    January 6, 2017 at 7:11 am

    The paragon of understanding these issues is right here!

    Reply
  57. http://floydsantiques.com/how-to-get-best-car-insurance-quotes.html
    January 6, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Your post is a timely contribution to the debate

    Reply
  58. http://lareddelgolfo.org/marks-and-spencer-home-insurance-telephone-number.html
    January 6, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Times are changing for the better if I can get this online!

    Reply
  59. http://freshpours-bartending.com/car-insurance-is-too-high.html
    January 6, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Finding this post. It’s just a big piece of luck for me.

    Reply
  60. http://startenerfolgreichekreditsuche.top/kredit-online-login.html
    January 6, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    I’ve always wanted to get the Shu lash curler! The box & ribbon are cute too I like your blog hope you don’t mind me linking you

    Reply
  61. http://startenerfolgreichekreditsuche.top/debt-management-kredit-counseling-corp-jobs.html
    January 6, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Gerry: everyone will eventually have an ND … the law of averages will catch up with you.I've had my one ND, and an honest-to-god malf caused AD.Both were non-injurious because the weapons in question were only handled where it was safe to do so. ( although the AD did cost me a waterbed. A .45 ACP glaser is completely stopped by a waterbed, by the way ).

    Reply
  62. http://kostenloserkreditvergleich.pw/privatkreditvertrag-formular-kostenlos-hvd.html
    January 6, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    What I find so interesting is you could never find this anywhere else.

    Reply
  63. http://exklusiverkreditefinder.org/online-kredit-selbstauskunft.html
    January 6, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Sup, after your last comment, I ready your write up again. I realised that I totally misunderstood your point. You have written beautifully and intelligently.I also feel that you contribute more to your article which u wrote on your take on movies in 2012. I think you need to keep it alive for some more time.

    Reply
  64. http://topkreditangebote.pw/analisis-kredit-untuk-account-officer.html
    January 6, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    that ferriera is playing the game….i hope he defends well against the lightning bale…as for me, i think the most dangerous man for spurs will be mordic and not bale……..the team i hope to see———cech—————paulo—branny—–john—ashleymichel——mikel—–josh——-nicolas—–didier—–florentsubs : solomon, danny, jeffrey, ramires, ross, gaelPLS NO RAMIRES in the start 11. With no goals at 60 min, DD Off and Gael Kakuta on . Give this boy a chance ahead of Solomon Kalou.Reply

    Reply
  65. http://topkreditangebote.org/kredite-fur-junge-leute-nachweis.html
    January 6, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    , sest ma ei tahaks neid unusta. Ã•igemini, eks nad tuhmuvad ikka, aga et oleks olemas jÃ¤lg, et oli ka selline tunne ja sellised mÃµtted. Selleks see blogimine mu jaoks ongi.Aga ma ikkagi eelistaks, kui oleks vÃµimalik lapsi kuidagi muudmoodi saada:) Ei mahu mulle pÃ¤he, miks peab inimene sellist valu kannatama. No et mis eesmÃ¤rk sellel on…

    Reply
  66. http://kostenloserkreditvergleich.pw/darlehen-rangrücktritt-muster.html
    January 7, 2017 at 12:11 am

    anon 11:45…lau ye pn, jgn la tunjuk sgt kamu ni bingai….ape dgn menunaikan haji, terhapus semua dosa ke…bongok btol la ko ni….agaknye ko ni keje ape ek..?? tahap IQ ko sgt membimbangkan la…org mcm ko ni, lau tak diselamatkan, bahaya masa depan negara kita…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV