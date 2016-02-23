“السيسي” يلتقى وزيرة البيئة الفرنسية .. اليوم

February 23, 2016

يلتقى الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسى بمقر رئاسة الجمهورية بمصر الجديدة اليوم، الثلاثاء، سيجولين رويال وزيرة البيئة والطاقة وشئون البحر الفرنسية، التى تتولى الرئاسة الحالية لمؤتمر الأمم المتحدة حول التغيرات المناخية.

