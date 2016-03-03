السيسي يلتقي نظيرته الكورية الجنوبية ويوجه الدعوة لها لزيارة مصر

توجه الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي اليوم إلى مقر رئاسة الجمهورية الكورية المعروفة بالبيت الأزرق، حيث كانت في استقبال نظيرته بارك جوين- هاي رئيسة جمهورية كوريا الجنوبية.
وصرح السفير علاء يوسف المتحدث الرسمي باِسم رئاسة الجمهورية بأن الرئيس عقد جلسة مباحثات موسعة مع رئيسة جمهورية كوريا الجنوبية بحضور وفدي البلدين، استهلتها الرئيسة بالترحيب بالرئيس السيسي في زيارته الأولى إلى سول، معربة عن سعادتها بلقاء سيادته للمرة الثانية بعد لقائهما في نيويورك على هامش أعمال الجمعية العامة عام 2014.
وفي ختام المباحثات، وجَّه الرئيس الدعوة للرئيسة الكورية لزيارة مصر، وهو الأمر الذي رحبت به الرئيسة الكورية، وتم الاتفاق على تنسيقه عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين.
