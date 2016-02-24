الصين ترجح صدور قرار دولي بشأن كوريا الشمالية

February 24, 2016

900x450_uploads,2016,02,23,9090d7b4fb

 

رجح وزير الخارجية الصيني، وانغ يي، موافقة مجلس الأمن الدولي قريبا على قرار دولي يرد على التجربة النووية التي أجرتها كوريا الشمالية في 6 يناير الماضي.

وقال وانغ، في مؤتمر صحفي مع نظيره الأميركي جون كيري، “نحقق تقدم هام في المشاورات، وننظر في إمكانية التوصل لاتفاق على مشروع قرار وإقراره في المستقبل القريب“.

أما كيري فقد أكد أن واشنطن وبكين أحرزتا “تقدما كبيرا. لقد كانت المشاورات بناءة للغاية في الأيام الأخيرة””، وأشار إلى أن القرار الجديد سيكون أكثر حزما مع بيونغ يانغ.

وقال إن القرار الجديد في حال إقراره “سيذهب أبعد من أي قرار آخر سبق” أن أصدره مجلس الأمن الدولي بحق كوريا الشمالية وبرامجها النووية والصاروخية.

