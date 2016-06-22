الطبال – الحلقة ( 16)

June 22, 2016

تدور اﻷحداث حول الطبال (صالح) الذي يعمل في أحد الملاهي الليلية سرا، ويتولى زعامة عصابة لتهريب الشباب ضمن هجرات غير شرعية محاولا أن يرتقي بحياته وحياة أسرته بعد أن أضاع والده حقوقهم المالية بسبب إدمانه للعب القمار، وفي نفس الوقت يعمل كمرشد للشرطة للكشف عن الأشخاص الإرهابيين الذين يهددون بعض الشخصيات العامة بالاغتيال.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV