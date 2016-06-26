الطبال – الحلقة ( 19)

June 26, 2016

تدور اﻷحداث حول الطبال (صالح) الذي يعمل في أحد الملاهي الليلية سرا، ويتولى زعامة عصابة لتهريب الشباب ضمن هجرات غير شرعية محاولا أن يرتقي بحياته وحياة أسرته بعد أن أضاع والده حقوقهم المالية بسبب إدمانه للعب القمار، وفي نفس الوقت يعمل كمرشد للشرطة للكشف عن الأشخاص الإرهابيين الذين يهددون بعض الشخصيات العامة بالاغتيال.

28 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 3:05 am

    hello!,I really like your writing very a lot! share we keep in touch extra
    approximately your article on AOL? I need an expert on this house to unravel my problem.
    May be that is you! Taking a look ahead to see
    you.

    Reply
  2. tickle
    December 3, 2016 at 6:28 am

    Very soon this web page will be famous among all blogging visitors, due to it’s fastidious posts

    Reply
  3. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 5:24 pm

    I have fun with, lead to I discovered just what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye|

    Reply
  4. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 1:23 am

    Good answers in return of this question with real arguments and explaining all on the topic of that.|

    Reply
  5. http://www.kapsul.org
    December 6, 2016 at 1:41 am

    Hey There. I found your blog the usage of msn. That is an extremely well written article.
    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to
    learn more of your useful info. Thank you for the post.
    I’ll definitely return.

    Reply
  6. http://www.maxon.com.au/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=241030
    December 6, 2016 at 1:43 am

    Although it’s within reason to construe that hormone thetapy may have
    an immediat impact on the centers in the brain that control
    mood, itt is very important to admit the side effects
    of hormone therapy may additionally bring about the
    growth of melancholy,” Pal, who wasn’t involved in the study,
    said by e-mail.

    Reply
  7. lloan
    December 6, 2016 at 1:50 am

    Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting
    company you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different
    internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
    Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price?
    Thank you, I appreciate it!

    Reply
  8. http://vite.io
    December 6, 2016 at 2:17 am

    Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how
    can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
    I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast
    offered brilliant clear idea

    Reply
  9. sandiego.eventful.com
    December 6, 2016 at 2:51 am

    always i used to read smaller content that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading here.

    Reply
  10. archive.org
    December 6, 2016 at 3:23 am

    Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your further write ups thank you once again.

    Reply
  11. Youtu.Be
    December 6, 2016 at 4:03 am

    What’s up, this weekend is good in favor of
    me, as this time i am reading this wonderful educational article here
    at my home.

    Reply
  12. Fancy.Com
    December 6, 2016 at 6:40 am

    This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great
    job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

    Reply
  13. betterscooter.com
    December 6, 2016 at 6:41 am

    I ordered betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html based on the fact that they have been supposed to be high quality,

    Reply
  14. http://www.itn-horeca.gr/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1410896
    December 6, 2016 at 6:52 am

    Finkle WD, Greenland S, Ridgeway GK, et al. Increased threat of non-fatal myocardial infarctuon following testosterone treatment prescription in guys.

    Reply
  15. moz.com
    December 6, 2016 at 7:38 am

    Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog site?
    The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept

    Reply
  16. lloan
    December 6, 2016 at 8:21 am

    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and the rest of the website
    is really good.

    Reply
  17. lloan
    December 6, 2016 at 9:44 am

    Fabulous, what a web site it is! This website provides useful data to us, keep it up.

    Reply
  18. lloan
    December 6, 2016 at 9:19 pm

    It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this
    post as well as from our argument made at this place.

    Reply
  19. www.mypinkfriday.com
    December 6, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    I like the helpful info you provide for your articles.
    I will bookmark your blog and check again right
    here regularly. I am relatively sure I will be informed plenty of new stuff proper
    here! Best of luck for the following!

    Reply
  20. Denny
    December 6, 2016 at 11:54 pm

    Frequently, when mishap targets manage their cases on their own, insurer take advantage
    of their vulnerable state and offer to work out quickly
    and also inexpensively.

    Reply
  21. Cristine
    December 20, 2016 at 10:15 am

    Drug abuse Shelters for Individuals (SASI) and also the Pine
    Street Inn Evening Facility provide shelter for chemical abuse homeless people whose actions is tough to handle as well as much less
    proper for shelter in the general sanctuary system
    due to their current substance use.

    Reply
  22. Bridget
    December 21, 2016 at 6:40 pm

    Remember any such software program that takes care of automation as
    well as online search engine ranking have to be upgraded regularly.

    Reply
  23. dailyviews.org
    December 22, 2016 at 1:32 am

    Usage Our Call Form or call us today at 1-888-341-7785 if you or a person you recognize is
    searching for a property inpatient rehabilitation center
    and needs aid sorting with the alternatives.

    Reply
  24. Eusebia
    December 22, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    These facilities focus on the treatment of the substance abuse disorder in addition to the co-existing mental health and wellness problems..

    Reply
  25. Teresita
    December 22, 2016 at 8:41 pm

    Spincast reels and spinning reels are very easy to make
    use of as well as are much better for throwing light lures
    or lures.

    Reply
  26. Nichol
    December 29, 2016 at 9:43 pm

    Course charges are refundable for installment plan as much as 48 hours prior to the fabulous.

    Reply
  27. Fredrick
    December 29, 2016 at 9:59 pm

    Serving Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin, A2Z Bathrooms
    is a full-service restroom redesigning professional.

    Reply
  28. http://mmdacy.mail.gewinnspiele.es/
    December 31, 2016 at 9:04 pm

    Your local Fond Du Lac ‘Reilly Auto Components store
    is just one of over 4,500 auto component stores throughout the U.S.
    We bring leading brands like Mobil 1, Castrol, Wix, Trico, Gates
    and also Monroe and also our specialist components people can give the recommendations to help
    you keep your lorry running right.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV