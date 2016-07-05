الطبال – الحلقة ( 29)

July 5, 2016

مسلسل الطبال تدور أحداثه حول رجل يعمل “”طبال”” فى إحدى الفرق الشعبية، وينعكس عمله على أسلوب حياته، حيث يحاول الوصول بأى ثمن ليرتقى بمستوى معيشته، حتى لو كان عن طريق “”التطبيل””.

مسلسل الطبال بطولة: امير كرارة

بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين (روجينا, وليد فواز, ريم مصطفى, أمل رزق ,سامية الطرابلسى وغيرهم من الفنانين)

تأليف هشان هلال

تصميم أزياء/ستايلست:عبير الأنصاري

مهندس صوت ياسر شامة

موسيقى تصويرية تامر كروان

مخرج منفذ ناصر زيدان

54 comments

  1. Ross
    November 21, 2016 at 3:53 am

    Valuable info. Lucky me I discovered your site by accident, and I am stunned
    why this accident did not came about earlier! I bookmarked it.

    Reply
  2. automobile diagnostics
    November 21, 2016 at 9:07 am

    Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering issues with your RSS.

    I don’t understand why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody
    having identical RSS problems? Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Reply
  3. county dui attorney
    November 23, 2016 at 4:46 pm

    May I just say what a comfort to find a person that
    genuinely understands what they’re talking about on the web.
    You actually understand how to bring an issue to light and
    make it important. More people have to read this and understand this side of your story.
    I was surprised you aren’t more popular because you most certainly have the gift.

    Reply
  4. dui lawyer tampa
    November 24, 2016 at 2:06 am

    Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Finding the time and
    actual effort to generate a great article… but what can I say… I put
    things off a whole lot and never seem to get anything done.

    Reply
  5. criminal defense attorney macomb county
    November 24, 2016 at 3:53 pm

    Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me
    of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this.

    I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
    Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  6. experienced attorney
    November 29, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    This is very attention-grabbing, You’re an excessively professional blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and stay up for looking for more of your
    magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks

    Reply
  7. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 1:16 am

    The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it
    can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube
    sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
    I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Reply
  8. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 3:28 pm

    I think the admin of this web site is truly working hard in favor of his web page, for the reason that here every material is quality based data.|

    Reply
  9. raising sales
    December 4, 2016 at 6:03 am

    This excellent website definitely has all of the information and facts I needed concerning this subject
    and didn’t know who to ask.

    Reply
  10. Smart Balance Wheel
    December 5, 2016 at 9:21 am

    Really like Smart Balance Wheel http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.fashionhoverboard.com!!! HEAVEN!! Buy IT!!!!

    Reply
  11. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Thank you|

    Reply
  12. Willa
    December 8, 2016 at 2:48 pm

    Ensure that the diagnosis of hypogonadism wass validated with lab testing, befire beginning testosterone replacement therapy.

    Reply
  13. different tax forms
    December 11, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    Highly energetic blog, I enjoyed that a lot. Will
    there be a part 2?

    Reply
  14. vape Tutorials
    December 12, 2016 at 2:10 am

    Ꮋello, I check your new stuff like every wᥱek. Your story-telling style is witty, keep up the good ԝork!

    Reply
  15. http://www.dm3ingenieria.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/80115
    December 12, 2016 at 2:16 am

    The testosyerone from Rejuvchip enters the body in its shape that is molecujlar that is natural and therefore does not disrupt normal structure,
    aas in tthe instance of synthetic hormones.

    Reply
  16. Yolanda
    December 12, 2016 at 4:05 am

    Hi! Quicҝ question that’s ϲompletely off tߋpic.
    Do you know how to makᥱ your site mobile friendlу?

    My site looks ᴡeird when vіewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a themе ⲟr
    plugin that might be able to resolve this issue. If yօu have any suggestions,
    please share. Apρгeciate it!

    Reply
  17. babycook beaba pas cher
    December 12, 2016 at 10:34 am

    Le babycook ne prends pas beaucoup de place dans la delicacies et permet de préparer des centaines de recettes
    afin de diversifier au most les plats concoctés à votre bébé !

    Reply
  18. aspirateur robot samsung sr10j50fud vr5000
    December 12, 2016 at 11:27 am

    Comme les robots sont tous équipés de capteur, ils ralentissent à l’approche des meubles afin de ne pas les détériorer.

    Reply
  19. media financial
    December 12, 2016 at 1:25 pm

    This piece of writing offers clear idea in favor of the
    new visitors of blogging, that genuinely how to do running a
    blog.

    Reply
  20. Guide Des CompléMents Alimentaires Pour Maigrir Pdf
    December 12, 2016 at 3:37 pm

    Pour recevoir chaque semaine nos meilleures promotions
    et ne rien manquer de nos conseils shopping, inscrivez -vous à la newsletter LeGuide!

    Reply
  21. private duty home care agencies
    December 12, 2016 at 5:57 pm

    Wow, fantastic blog format! How long have you ever been blogging for?
    you make running a blog look easy. The total look of your website is fantastic,
    let alone the content!

    Reply
  22. log cabins pembrokeshire coast
    December 15, 2016 at 11:43 am

    Pines, Cypress and Cedar logs are wood logs that can without a doubt make very solid
    log cabins.

    Reply
  23. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 21, 2016 at 1:58 am

    Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a
    40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple
    ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know
    this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Reply
  24. needs business coaching
    December 22, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    This is a topic that’s near to my heart…

    Thank you! Exactly where are your contact details
    though?

    Reply
  25. 2000 dodge durango pcm wiring harness
    December 24, 2016 at 4:17 am

    Hi there this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors
    or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding
    know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
    Any help would be enormously appreciated!

    Reply
  26. dodge durango computer repair
    December 24, 2016 at 7:56 am

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure.

    Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Cheers

    Reply
  27. Evangeline
    December 26, 2016 at 12:56 am

    I want to to thank you for this good read!! I certainly enjoyed every
    little bit of it. I have got you book marked to look at new things you
    post…

    Reply
  28. dodge caliber computer box
    December 26, 2016 at 9:37 am

    I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much
    more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create
    your theme? Excellent work!

    Reply
  29. Viola
    December 27, 2016 at 2:59 am

    I’m curious to find out what blog system you’re
    using? I’m having some small security issues with my latest
    blog and I’d like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any suggestions?

    Reply
  30. Ana
    December 27, 2016 at 7:21 pm

    bookmarked!!, I like your blog!

    Reply
  31. Steve
    December 28, 2016 at 7:31 am

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really
    useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back
    and aid others like you aided me.

    Reply
  32. Charlotte
    December 30, 2016 at 3:34 pm

    I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did
    you make this website yourself or did you hire someone
    to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and
    would like to know where u got this from. thanks
    a lot

    Reply
  33. Shari
    December 31, 2016 at 12:46 am

    Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much,
    However I am encountering problems with your RSS.
    I don’t know the reason why I cannot join it. Is there anybody
    getting similar RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond?

    Thanks!!

    Reply
  34. Ernestina
    January 1, 2017 at 11:34 am

    I for all time emailed this website post page to all my associates, as if like to read it then my contacts will
    too.

    Reply
  35. international drivers license
    January 2, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of
    us you really recognise what you’re speaking approximately!

    Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my web site =). We will have
    a link alternate arrangement among us

    Reply
  36. seo tier 2 links
    January 4, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I am genuinely pleased to glance at this blog posts which includes plenty of valuable facts,
    thanks for providing these kinds of information.

    Reply
  37. except credit
    January 7, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Every weekend i used to visit this website, because i want enjoyment,
    as this this web site conations truly pleasant
    funny material too.

    Reply
  38. financial advisors
    January 8, 2017 at 6:29 am

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of
    completely unique content I’ve either created myself or
    outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
    Do you know any methods to help stop content from being
    stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.

    Reply
  39. business owner needs
    January 13, 2017 at 3:01 am

    I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering issues with your website.
    It appears as though some of the written text on your
    content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and
    let me know if this is happening to them too? This might
    be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this
    happen previously. Many thanks

    Reply
  40. business motivation
    January 15, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome,
    nice written and include approximately all important
    infos. I would like to look more posts like this .

    Reply
  41. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    January 16, 2017 at 6:12 am

    Admiring the commitment you put into your blog and detailed information you present.

    It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while
    that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read!
    I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google
    account.

    Reply
  42. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    January 16, 2017 at 6:15 am

    I was suggested this blog via my cousin. I’m no longer
    certain whether or not this post is written through him as nobody else know such
    special approximately my problem. You’re incredible!
    Thanks!

    Reply
  43. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    January 16, 2017 at 11:47 am

    If you would like to improve your know-how
    only keep visiting this site and be updated with
    the newest news posted here.

    Reply
  44. bacterial infections
    January 17, 2017 at 7:16 am

    It is not my first time to pay a quick visit this website, i am browsing this web site dailly and get pleasant data from here all the time.

    Reply
  45. viral infections
    January 18, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more
    of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your web
    site in my social networks!

    Reply
  46. suitable financial
    January 19, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles every day along with a cup
    of coffee.

    Reply
  47. health wealth and happiness
    January 20, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Nice blog here! Also your site lots up fast!
    What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your affiliate
    hyperlink in your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Reply
  48. long-term credit along
    January 20, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    It’s wonderful that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our
    argument made at this time.

    Reply
  49. financial planning services
    January 21, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    I’ve been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours as of late, yet I
    by no means found any fascinating article like yours.
    It’s lovely worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if
    all website owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the internet
    can be much more useful than ever before.

    Reply
  50. professional sales
    January 23, 2017 at 2:12 am

    I blog often and I really appreciate your information. This article has truly peaked my
    interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new
    information about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed too.

    Reply
  51. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    January 27, 2017 at 4:28 am

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
    knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.

    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy
    reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Reply
  52. wedding decorations
    January 30, 2017 at 4:12 am

    Hi there, this weekend is fastidious for me, because this point in time i am reading this impressive informative
    post here at my home.

    Reply
  53. prospective advisor
    January 31, 2017 at 2:59 am

    It’s in reality a nice and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us.

    Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  54. credit card
    February 1, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Greetings! I’ve been following your website for a while now and finally got the
    bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Tx!
    Just wanted to mention keep up the great work!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV