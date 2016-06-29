الطبال .. ما لم يتوقعه الشيخ نور من فراج بعد فضحه لأخته

June 29, 2016

الطبال – ما لم يتوقعه الشيخ نور من فراج بعد فضحه لأخته
قام الشيخ نور في البرنامج الذي يقدمه في القناة المالكة لفراج بفضح سيدة أعمال تعمل في مجال السياحة بمشاركة
النائب شامي أبوجازية والتلاعب في ملف السياحة والتي هي أخت فراج ولكن بعد ما قام نور بنشر وفضح سيدة الأعمال
يكتشف ما لم يتوقعه في العقد الذي مضاه في القناة وكانت المفاجأة ….؟!

“الطبال” بطولة امير كرارة, روجينا, وليد فواز, ريم مصطفى, أمل رزق ,سامية الطرابلسى. وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو تأليف هشان هلال، وإخراج أحمد خالد أمين

22 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 9:33 am

    When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is
    added I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is
    there any way you can remove people from that service?
    Many thanks!

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 10:22 am

    Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Kudos!|

    Reply
  3. http://www.hi-tekss.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=779280
    December 3, 2016 at 10:35 am

    Zinnc suplementation was shown too increase testosterone
    lefels in some men.

    Reply
  4. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    Can I just say what a relief to discover a person that truly knows what they’re talking about on the net. You certainly realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people really need to read this and understand this side of your story. I was surprised that you are not more popular since you certainly have the gift.|

    Reply
  5. Lovie
    December 6, 2016 at 7:26 pm

    Encourage patients to read the patient Medication Guide or patient information leaflet they
    receive with their testosterone prescriptions.

    Reply
  6. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 17, 2016 at 1:14 am

    You need to be a part of a contest for one of the most useful websites on the internet.
    I’m going to recommend this website!

    Reply
  7. plants immune
    December 20, 2016 at 3:45 pm

    Everything is very open with a precise explanation of the issues.

    It was definitely informative. Your website is useful.
    Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  8. computer for dodge durango 1999
    December 21, 2016 at 6:24 am

    Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.

    Reply
  9. Erma
    December 22, 2016 at 10:32 am

    I need to to thank you for this excellent read!! I absolutely loved every little bit of it.
    I have got you book-marked to look at new things you post…

    Reply
  10. Kaylee
    December 22, 2016 at 10:56 pm

    Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up
    losing months of hard work due to no data backup.
    Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

    Reply
  11. corrupt financial advisors
    December 26, 2016 at 4:26 am

    Awesome! Its really awesome paragraph, I have got much clear
    idea concerning from this post.

    Reply
  12. 2000 dodge stratus pcm asd
    December 26, 2016 at 7:06 pm

    For newest information you have to pay a visit the web
    and on world-wide-web I found this website as a finest web
    page for hottest updates.

    Reply
  13. Bennie
    December 27, 2016 at 12:11 am

    I visited multiple sites but the audio feature
    for audio songs current at this site is genuinely
    superb.

    Reply
  14. Terrance
    December 27, 2016 at 4:54 pm

    Thanks for sharing your thoughts on home improvement project.

    Regards

    Reply
  15. professional sales
    December 28, 2016 at 6:58 am

    hello!,I love your writing so much! proportion we communicate more approximately your post on AOL?

    I need an expert in this area to solve my problem. Maybe that
    is you! Looking ahead to peer you.

    Reply
  16. dodge caravan ecm location
    December 29, 2016 at 9:19 pm

    My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.

    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.

    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for about a
    year and am concerned about switching to another platform.

    I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content
    into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  17. 92 dodge cummins computer
    December 31, 2016 at 8:46 pm

    I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but
    great topic. I must spend a while finding out much more or working out
    more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this info
    for my mission.

    Reply
  18. Miquel
    January 1, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Link exchange is nothing else except it is only placing the other person’s blog link on your page at suitable place and
    other person will also do similar in favor of you.

    Reply
  19. credit cards
    January 8, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    I do agree with all of the ideas you have introduced in your post.
    They’re really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very
    brief for starters. May just you please extend them a bit from
    next time? Thank you for the post.

    Reply
  20. www.fenyilk.com
    January 10, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Very good article! We are linking to this great
    article on our website. Keep up the good writing.

    Reply
  21. Elyse
    January 11, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Thanks very interesting blog!

    Reply
  22. corrupt financial
    January 11, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really
    recognise what you are speaking about! Bookmarked.
    Kindly additionally visit my site =). We can have a link alternate agreement
    among us

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV