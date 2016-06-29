الطبال – ما لم يتوقعه الشيخ نور من فراج بعد فضحه لأخته
قام الشيخ نور في البرنامج الذي يقدمه في القناة المالكة لفراج بفضح سيدة أعمال تعمل في مجال السياحة بمشاركة
النائب شامي أبوجازية والتلاعب في ملف السياحة والتي هي أخت فراج ولكن بعد ما قام نور بنشر وفضح سيدة الأعمال
يكتشف ما لم يتوقعه في العقد الذي مضاه في القناة وكانت المفاجأة ….؟!
“الطبال” بطولة امير كرارة, روجينا, وليد فواز, ريم مصطفى, أمل رزق ,سامية الطرابلسى. وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو تأليف هشان هلال، وإخراج أحمد خالد أمين
