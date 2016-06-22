الظابط يتهم نعمة بتدبير حادثة شريف وصادق .. مسلسل أزمة نسب – الحلقة السابعة عشر

June 22, 2016

مسلسل أزمة نسب تدور أحداثه حول فتاة بسيطة تعمل ممرضة فى احد المستشفيات، وتتزوج من رحل غني لتهرب من عالم الفقر، ليدخل المسلسل فى إطار من التشويق والإثارة.
مسلسل أزمة نسب بطولة زينة
بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين (محمود عبد المغني – نسرين أمين – المطربة بوسي – حجاج عبد العظيم – سلوى خطاب – محمد أنور – راندا البحيري – كلوديا وغيرهم من الفنانين)
الحلقة السابعة عشرة .. ح17
تأليف محمد صلاح العزب

