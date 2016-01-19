الفريق أول صدقي صبحي يستقبل وزير الدفاع العراقى

January 19, 2016

استقبل الفريق أول صدقى صبحى القائد العام للقوات المسلحة وزير الدفاع والإنتاج الحربى الدكتور خالد متعب العبيدى وزير الدفاع العراقى الذى يزور مصر حاليًا على رأس وفد رفيع المستوى، حيث أجريت له مراسم استقبال رسمية بمقر الأمانة العامة لوزارة الدفاع وعزفت الموسيقات العسكرية السلام الوطنى لكلا البلدين الشقيقين .

وتناول اللقاء بحث تطورات الأوضاع بالمنطقة والمستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية خلال الفترة الراهنة، ودعم مجالات التنسيق والتعاون لتحقيق المصالح المشتركة بين الجانبين، كما تناول اللقاء العديد من الملفات المتعلقة بنقل وتبادل الخبرات بين القوات المسلحة لكلا البلدين فى العديد من المجالات .

حضر اللقاء الفريق محمود حجازى رئيس أركان حرب القوات المسلحة وعدد من كبار قادة القوات المسلحة .

