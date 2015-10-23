الفنان التشكيلي محمد حميدة .. في صباح ON

October 23, 2015

أعلنت مؤسسة أوستراكا للثقافة والفنون مؤخرا عن برنامجها الثقافى لعام 2015 / 2016 والذي يتضمن فعاليات عديدة داخل مصر وخارجها.. كما يتم تنظيم كرنفال «أوستراكا» الثقافي الدولي للفنون الشهر المقبل بمدينة شرم الشيخ.. للحديث عن الكرنفال وعن مؤسسة أوستراكا معنا فى الاستديو محمد حميدة الفنان التشكيلي

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV