الفن عنوان: مسرحية بارانويا – ريم حجاب

May 10, 2015


مساء الخير وأهلا وسهلا بيكم في برنامج الفن عنوان .. النهاردة موجودين في مركز الهناجر للفنون بأرض الأوبرا و من علي خشبة مسرحة هانشوف أجزاء من مسرحية بارانرويا بطولة ريم حجاب وتأليف رشا فلتس وإخراج محسن حلمي .. المسرحية من نوع المنودراما بأستخدام اللغة الجسدية مع الكلمة والمسرحية بدور حولين مراة تتعرض لضغوط نفسية و إجتماعية شديدة وتوصل لمرض البارانويا وبتحس انها مضطهده .

131 comments

  1. alien perfume
    December 6, 2016 at 12:37 pm

    DnliTQ Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!

    Reply
  2. รับผลิตสบู่
    December 7, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Thank you!

    Reply
  3. Laboratorium Bahasa
    December 8, 2016 at 12:38 am

    Major thankies for the blog post.Really thank you! Will read on

    Reply
  4. internet marketing solution
    December 8, 2016 at 5:01 am

    The strategies mentioned in this article regarding to increase traffic at you own webpage are really pleasant, thanks for such fastidious paragraph.

    Reply
  5. famous hauntings
    December 8, 2016 at 7:52 am

    Im thankful for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.

    Reply
  6. Kallada Travels
    December 8, 2016 at 9:15 am

    Major thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  7. pirater un compte facebook
    December 8, 2016 at 12:10 pm

    Wow, this piece of writing is good, my sister is analyzing these things, so I am going to convey her.

    Reply
  8. Jual Facebook Like
    December 8, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my website?

    Reply
  9. Beauty Deals
    December 8, 2016 at 8:59 pm

    IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm glad to become a visitor in this pure web site, regards for this rare info!

    Reply
  10. house for sale on Josephine
    December 8, 2016 at 10:31 pm

    Some genuinely interesting information, well written and generally user friendly.

    Reply
  11. online shopping site
    December 9, 2016 at 12:03 am

    Loving the information on this web site, you have done outstanding job on the articles.

    Reply
  12. eebest8 back
    December 9, 2016 at 12:19 am

    “I have really noticed that credit repair activity has to be conducted with techniques. If not, it’s possible you’ll find yourself causing harm to your position. In order to succeed in fixing to your credit rating you have to see to it that from this instant you pay any monthly expenses promptly before their booked date. Really it is significant for the reason that by not necessarily accomplishing that, all other activities that you will choose to use to improve your credit standing will not be effective. Thanks for discussing your suggestions.”

    Reply
  13. lam nhôm
    December 9, 2016 at 1:32 am

    You made some decent points there. I did a search on the topic and found most persons will approve with your site.

    Reply
  14. My body expert
    December 9, 2016 at 2:58 am

    I think this web site holds some rattling superb info for everyone . аЂаThe ground that a good man treads is hallowed.аЂа by Johann von Goethe.

    Reply
  15. explore
    December 9, 2016 at 4:24 am

    You could definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

    Reply
  16. north london escort
    December 9, 2016 at 5:50 am

    There is obviously a bunch to realize about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.

    Reply
  17. fire risk assessment
    December 9, 2016 at 12:42 pm

    Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  18. Grandeur Park Residences
    December 9, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice evening!

    Reply
  19. r&d tax credits
    December 9, 2016 at 2:09 pm

    Really informative post.Thanks Again. Cool.

    Reply
  20. end of lease cleaners sydney
    December 9, 2016 at 3:36 pm

    I really enjoy the blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.

    Reply
  21. good 21 questions to ask a girl
    December 9, 2016 at 5:20 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.

    Reply
  22. Grandeur Park Residence Condo
    December 9, 2016 at 6:52 pm

    wow, awesome article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.

    Reply
  23. adjustable ring
    December 9, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!

    Reply
  24. job sites in dubai
    December 9, 2016 at 9:36 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this post. Great.

    Reply
  25. st georges preston
    December 9, 2016 at 11:13 pm

    There as definately a lot to learn about this issue. I love all the points you made.

    Reply
  26. naked ejuice
    December 10, 2016 at 12:27 am

    Thanks so much for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
  27. Plutokrat
    December 10, 2016 at 12:51 am

    I really like and appreciate your blog post.Much thanks again. Awesome.

    Reply
  28. the glades
    December 10, 2016 at 5:50 am

    Wow, great article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  29. virtual reality hair
    December 10, 2016 at 6:25 am

    Thanks again for the article.Much thanks again. Want more.

    Reply
  30. Android Gaming
    December 10, 2016 at 9:30 am

    Great, thanks for sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  31. canlı bahis siteleri
    December 10, 2016 at 10:40 am

    I value the article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  32. en iyi canlı casino siteleri
    December 10, 2016 at 11:52 am

    Thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Great.

    Reply
  33. general contractor st. george
    December 10, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

    Reply
  34. kaçak bahis siteleri
    December 10, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    Fantastic blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

    Reply
  35. mobil bahis oyna
    December 10, 2016 at 2:17 pm

    Very good post.Really thank you! Really Great.

    Reply
  36. homes for sale in southern utah
    December 10, 2016 at 4:39 pm

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of the website is also really good.

    Reply
  37. online blackjack oyna
    December 10, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great article post. Much obliged.

    Reply
  38. iddaa tahminleri
    December 10, 2016 at 7:15 pm

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article. Really Great.

    Reply
  39. mobil bahis siteleri giriş
    December 10, 2016 at 9:53 pm

    wow, awesome blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.

    Reply
  40. natural cure for hemorrhoids
    December 10, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

    Reply
  41. st. george home builder
    December 11, 2016 at 1:34 am

    Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great design and style.

    Reply
  42. seo kapazz
    December 11, 2016 at 3:06 am

    What are some good sites and blogs for affordable fashion for adults?

    Reply
  43. st.george utah seo
    December 11, 2016 at 7:43 am

    Major thankies for the blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.

    Reply
  44. Youtube Fraud Disputes
    December 11, 2016 at 11:40 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  45. the glades condo
    December 12, 2016 at 1:13 am

    There may be noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure good factors in options also.

    Reply
  46. tianeptine sodium
    December 12, 2016 at 2:46 am

    Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.

    Reply
  47. bindings
    December 12, 2016 at 4:19 am

    Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
  48. Puerto Rico Private Charters
    December 12, 2016 at 5:53 am

    whoah this blog is great i love reading your posts. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are looking around for this information, you can help them greatly.

    Reply
  49. Dj
    December 12, 2016 at 7:27 am

    Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article. Thanks for providing this information.

    Reply
  50. Wohnwagenvermietung
    December 12, 2016 at 10:33 am

    Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my site?

    Reply
  51. sary vetaveta
    December 12, 2016 at 12:04 pm

    This is a set of words, not an essay. you will be incompetent

    Reply
  52. Blogging Tips
    December 12, 2016 at 1:36 pm

    you might have an incredible blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?

    Reply
  53. dieta skuteczna i szybka
    December 13, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    Thanks so much for the article. Much obliged.

    Reply
  54. to learn more
    December 13, 2016 at 3:29 pm

    stuff prior to and you are just extremely fantastic. I actually like what you ave received

    Reply
  55. eSolarCycles
    December 13, 2016 at 6:39 pm

    There is apparently a bunch to identify about this. I assume you made various good points in features also.

    Reply
  56. being in the army
    December 13, 2016 at 9:49 pm

    The Silent Shard This may likely be fairly practical for many within your job opportunities I want to never only with my blogging site but

    Reply
  57. canada-goose-outlet
    December 14, 2016 at 3:52 pm

    What Follows Is A Approach That as Also Enabling bag-gurus To Expand

    Reply
  58. The Lost Ways
    December 14, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    It as not that I want to copy your internet site, but I really like the layout. Could you let me know which theme are you using? Or was it custom made?

    Reply
  59. buy youtube views cheapest
    December 15, 2016 at 12:09 pm

    Very informative blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  60. Glenn
    December 15, 2016 at 5:11 pm

    Hey, thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.

    Reply
  61. check
    December 15, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    It as nearly impossible to find experienced people about this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

    Reply
  62. funny birthday cards for moms
    December 16, 2016 at 2:39 am

    Im thankful for the article post.Really thank you! Much obliged.

    Reply
  63. Marinez
    December 16, 2016 at 9:18 am

    I savour, cause I discovered exactly what I was taking a look for. You ave ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye

    Reply
  64. văn phòng cho thuê quận 3
    December 16, 2016 at 10:57 am

    I will right away grab your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

    Reply
  65. website
    December 16, 2016 at 4:05 pm

    Thanks a lot for the article.Really looking forward to read more.

    Reply
  66. bets10 giriş
    December 16, 2016 at 5:26 pm

    Very informative blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.

    Reply
  67. forvetbet giriş
    December 16, 2016 at 7:02 pm

    This blog post is excellent, probably because of how well the subject was developed. I like some of the comments too.

    Reply
  68. matrixbet
    December 16, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    This very blog is really cool as well as amusing. I have discovered a bunch of helpful things out of it. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  69. casinometropol giriş
    December 16, 2016 at 11:59 pm

    I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Google. You ave made my day! Thank you again

    Reply
  70. superbetin bahis oyna
    December 17, 2016 at 1:37 am

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.

    Reply
  71. tempobet canlı bahis
    December 17, 2016 at 3:14 am

    There is visibly a lot to realize about this. I feel you made certain nice points in features also.

    Reply
  72. hotels in agadir
    December 17, 2016 at 4:53 am

    Thanks for the blog.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
  73. Bahis şirketi
    December 17, 2016 at 8:15 am

    Some genuinely select posts on this website , saved to bookmarks.

    Reply
  74. adam tran
    December 17, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Thanks so much for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.

    Reply
  75. Cabo San Lucas yacht charters
    December 17, 2016 at 1:12 pm

    Spot taking place with this write-up, I rightly ponder this website wants much further issue. I all in every probability be yet again to read a long way additional, merit for that info.

    Reply
  76. Thai to English Translation
    December 17, 2016 at 2:52 pm

    Thank you for your blog article.Really thank you!

    Reply
  77. meilleur taux hypothecaire quebec
    December 17, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this site could definitely be one of the most beneficial

    Reply
  78. Lawyer in indonesia
    December 19, 2016 at 11:42 am

    Really informative blog. Great.

    Reply
  79. UP Board 12th Results 2017
    December 19, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    Fantastic post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

    Reply
  80. lost and found money
    December 20, 2016 at 9:48 am

    Im thankful for the blog. Keep writing.

    Reply
  81. clothes
    December 20, 2016 at 2:41 pm

    pretty handy stuff, overall I feel this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks

    Reply
  82. zelf website maken
    December 20, 2016 at 4:18 pm

    Im thankful for the article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  83. betboo canl? bahis giris
    December 20, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    This unique blog is definitely educating as well as diverting. I have picked a bunch of handy stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!

    Reply
  84. bets10 canl? bahis sitesi
    December 20, 2016 at 9:33 pm

    I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thanks!

    Reply
  85. forvetbet
    December 20, 2016 at 11:15 pm

    This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

    Reply
  86. hiperbet inceleme
    December 21, 2016 at 12:57 am

    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the rest of the website is also very good.

    Reply
  87. matrixbet bonuslar
    December 21, 2016 at 2:40 am

    This sort of clever work and exposure! Keep up

    Reply
  88. casinometropol mobil
    December 21, 2016 at 4:25 am

    Just discovered this site thru Bing, what a pleasant shock!

    Reply
  89. superbetin bahis
    December 21, 2016 at 6:07 am

    This blog was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Kudos!

    Reply
  90. tempobet masaustu
    December 21, 2016 at 7:51 am

    Thank you for your article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.

    Reply
  91. set de table enfant
    December 21, 2016 at 10:21 am

    I really enjoy the article.Much thanks again. Really Great.

    Reply
  92. Detective agency in Mumbai
    December 21, 2016 at 11:17 am

    I really liked your blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  93. Emily
    December 21, 2016 at 4:31 pm

    Odd , this post shows up with a dark color to it, what shade is the primary color on your web site?

    Reply
  94. best 10x42 hunting binoculars
    December 21, 2016 at 8:12 pm

    of course we of course we need to know our family history so that we can share it to our kids a

    Reply
  95. how to make sticky glue for mouse traps
    December 22, 2016 at 9:57 am

    Thanks for the blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.

    Reply
  96. do tummy tuck belts work
    December 22, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    you have an awesome weblog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?

    Reply
  97. nynas Stadservice
    December 22, 2016 at 3:26 pm

    Magnificent site. A lot of useful info here.

    Reply
  98. Dubai Desert Safari Packages
    December 22, 2016 at 5:12 pm

    Yeah, it is clear now ! Just can not figure out how often do you update your blog?!

    Reply
  99. this website
    December 22, 2016 at 6:58 pm

    There as noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.

    Reply
  100. Schrottabholung Werdohl
    December 22, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.

    Reply
  101. Do not miss this awesome fact
    December 22, 2016 at 10:26 pm

    Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

    Reply
  102. sme loan and business finance
    December 23, 2016 at 9:34 am

    I value the post.Thanks Again. Will read on…

    Reply
  103. startup discounts
    December 23, 2016 at 11:13 am

    This is one awesome blog article.Thanks Again.

    Reply
  104. functional incontinence
    December 23, 2016 at 1:14 pm

    Hey, thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

    Reply
  105. click here
    December 23, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    It as not that I want to copy your website, excluding I especially like the layout. Possibly will you discern me which propose are you using? Or was it custom made?

    Reply
  106. japan railways
    December 23, 2016 at 7:47 pm

    Major thankies for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
  107. usb driver for lg
    December 23, 2016 at 11:12 pm

    I really liked your blog article. Much obliged.

    Reply
  108. compression pants
    December 24, 2016 at 12:58 am

    It as hard to come by well-informed people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

    Reply
  109. kreditrechner kostenlos
    December 24, 2016 at 2:40 am

    Thanks for great post. I read it with big pleasure. I look forward to the next article.

    Reply
  110. ΠΟΡΤΕΣ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ
    December 24, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    Im grateful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.

    Reply
  111. Teste de cultura generala cu raspunsuri
    December 24, 2016 at 6:04 pm

    I was really confused, and this answered all my questions.

    Reply
  112. Öltankentsorgung Berlin
    December 25, 2016 at 3:02 am

    You have observed very interesting details! ps nice website.

    Reply
  113. Seo Wandsworth
    December 26, 2016 at 11:21 am

    It as truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful tidbit with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  114. Quality Assurance classes
    December 26, 2016 at 4:33 pm

    knee injury. California will be looking to manage the ball

    Reply
  115. HP UFT training
    December 26, 2016 at 6:19 pm

    I usually do not create a bunch of responses, however i did a few searching and wound up right here?? –

    Reply
  116. 050-888 Exam Preparation
    December 26, 2016 at 11:38 pm

    Im thankful for the post.Much thanks again. Great.

    Reply
  117. Nude Shows
    December 27, 2016 at 1:26 am

    Say, you got a nice blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on

    Reply
  118. Clearance & Permits
    December 27, 2016 at 3:13 am

    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of the site is also very good.

    Reply
  119. cricbuzz live streaming hd
    December 27, 2016 at 6:50 am

    This is one awesome article.Thanks Again. Awesome.

    Reply
  120. Selenium Course
    December 27, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most persons will agree with your site.

    Reply
  121. payday loans
    December 27, 2016 at 5:48 pm

    The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright

    Reply
  122. bets10 mobile
    December 27, 2016 at 9:21 pm

    Why visitors still use to read news papers when in this technological world everything is accessible on net?

    Reply
  123. youwin bonus
    December 27, 2016 at 11:08 pm

    some times its a pain in the ass to read what website owners wrote but this internet site is very user pleasant!.

    Reply
  124. betboo bahis
    December 28, 2016 at 12:55 am

    Tumblr article I saw someone writing about this on Tumblr and it linked to

    Reply
  125. superiddia
    December 28, 2016 at 2:42 am

    Merely wanna remark that you have a very nice web site , I like the pattern it actually stands out.

    Reply
  126. hiperbet bahis giris
    December 28, 2016 at 4:29 am

    I think other web site proprietors should take this web site as

    Reply
  127. bets10
    December 28, 2016 at 6:16 am

    Recent Blogroll Additions I saw this really great post today.

    Reply
  128. Hot Webcams
    December 28, 2016 at 10:30 am

    Hey, thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

    Reply
  129. Great Days Out
    December 28, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    I appreciate you sharing this blog.Thanks Again.

    Reply
  130. Casino online
    December 28, 2016 at 4:53 pm

    This excellent website certainly has all of the information and facts I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

    Reply
  131. airport taxis Coventry
    December 28, 2016 at 6:45 pm

    Really informative blog article.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV