“القيصر”: عاوز أعرف مين أبويا وأمي

و يتذكر يوسف الشريف خلال أحداث الحلقة التاسعة من المسلسل طفولته القاسية، ويحكي للواء محسن عن قسوة الحياة التي عاشها وكيف واجه الموت أكثر من مرة.
المسلسل إنتاج “شركة سينرجي” لمالكها المنتج تامر مرسي، وبطولة يوسف الشريف، وخالد زكي، وريهام عبدالغفور، وأحمد حلاوة، و ياسر علي، وتأليف محمد ناير، وإخراج أحمد نادر جلال، و من المقرر عرضه حصريا فى رمضان 2016 على قناة “ONTV”.
