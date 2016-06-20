القيصر في مهمة صعبة .. القبض على المعتصم مسلسل القيصر – الحلقة الخامسة عشر

June 20, 2016

مسلسل القيصر تدور أحداثه فى إطار تشويقى أكشن، ويجسد فيه يوسف الشريف شخصًا ذات قدرات خاصة نتيجة البيئة والظروف غير الطبيعية التى نشأ بها. يوسف الشريف يعمل حاليًا على تحضيرات يومية مع المخرج أحمد جلال والكاتب محمد ناير والأستايلست إنجى علاء، لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة للشخصية قبل بداية التصوير.
و”القيصر” بطولة يوسف الشريف وريهام عبد الغفور وخالد زكى وياسر على ماهر وأشرف زكى وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو فكرة يوسف الشريف، سيناريو وحوار محمد ناير، إخراج أحمد جلال.
الحلقة الخامسة عشر .. ح15

40 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 1:45 am

    Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I’m
    trying to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to
    use some of your ideas!!

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.|

    Reply
  3. abnlifestyl.com
    December 2, 2016 at 1:07 pm

    Finkle WD, Greenland S, Ridgeway GK, et al. Increased threat of non fatral myocardial
    ifarction followeing testosterone therapy prescription in men.

    Reply
  4. nineKi
    December 2, 2016 at 11:18 pm

    A mio parere, si sono errati. Scrivere a me in PM, ti parla.
    nineKi

    Reply
  5. betterscooter.com
    December 6, 2016 at 10:07 am

    I personally use them the item during winter inside a snowboarding location everyone travel each individual day. I can’t provide any betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com certainly, there, you will discover the sole models to hold us trend as well as my family start looking modern at the same time! We currently have 5 couples!

    Reply
  6. Valentina
    December 6, 2016 at 10:21 am

    This nutritional supplement isn’t only marketed to increase
    sexual desire, but the manufacturer also maintains this testosterone
    booster can hasten muscle growth, build endurance and decrease muscle pain after
    workouts.

    Reply
  7. buy_cialis
    December 6, 2016 at 11:35 am

    The best site for Buying buy cialis Online!

    Reply
  8. http://www.wirelessgolfcoach.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=661102
    December 6, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Depression, rage, moodiness, insomnia, and lack of well-being are common complaints of postenopausal
    women.

    Reply
  9. online fps shooter
    December 7, 2016 at 12:30 am

    Credo che si sbaglia. Dobbiamo discutere. Scrivere a me in PM, parlare.

    Reply
  10. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 10:41 pm

    Hello! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks a lot!|

    Reply
  11. http://saitmoy.ru/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=228347
    December 8, 2016 at 1:31 pm

    Testosterone supplekents are commonly used by men whoo desire to raise the level of the Male hormone
    testosterone tuat controls functions such as sexual desire and muscle
    increase.

    Reply
  12. regular home healthcare
    December 16, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing
    your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to
    your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!

    Reply
  13. financial planners
    December 19, 2016 at 7:47 am

    Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I
    provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would
    certainly benefit from some of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this ok with you. Cheers!

    Reply
  14. beneficial bugs
    December 21, 2016 at 1:03 am

    Howdy just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you
    know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.

    I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.

    Reply
  15. Lesley
    December 22, 2016 at 2:30 am

    Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading
    it, you can be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back at some point.
    I want to encourage you to ultimately continue
    your great writing, have a nice evening!

    Reply
  16. 99 dodge cummins ecm wiring diagram
    December 22, 2016 at 5:35 pm

    Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but
    I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share.
    Thanks!

    Reply
  17. Jeanna
    December 23, 2016 at 11:17 am

    Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!

    Extremely helpful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for
    such information a lot. I was seeking this particular info for a long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Reply
  18. dodge caravan computer problems
    December 23, 2016 at 7:17 pm

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly helpful
    & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to present something back and aid others such as you aided me.

    Reply
  19. dodge ram pcm problems
    December 23, 2016 at 10:31 pm

    Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am
    impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part :
    ) I care for such info much. I was seeking this
    particular info for a very long time. Thank you and good
    luck.

    Reply
  20. Theron
    December 23, 2016 at 11:33 pm

    Yes! Finally someone writes about car exhaust.

    Reply
  21. Jeffrey
    December 25, 2016 at 9:02 am

    We stumbled over here by a different website and thought I may as well check things out.
    I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to
    exploring your web page again.

    Reply
  22. Maynard
    December 26, 2016 at 5:59 am

    wonderful post, very informative. I ponder why
    the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You must continue your
    writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base
    already!

    Reply
  23. pcm dodge ram 2500
    December 27, 2016 at 12:09 am

    Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, as well as the content!

    Reply
  24. joguesempressa.com.br
    December 28, 2016 at 3:17 pm

    Hey I am so glad I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else,
    Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post
    and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it
    all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also
    added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
    a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent b.

    Reply
  25. Shayna
    December 29, 2016 at 9:46 am

    Excellent article. I am facing some of these issues as
    well..

    Reply
  26. dodge dakota pcm tuning
    December 29, 2016 at 10:30 am

    I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your
    blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back down the road.
    All the best

    Reply
  27. 2014 dodge ram computer update
    December 30, 2016 at 6:27 pm

    I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future.
    Many thanks

    Reply
  28. 2002 dodge dakota pcm wiring diagram
    December 31, 2016 at 9:34 am

    If you are going for best contents like me, only pay a visit this site daily as it offers quality contents, thanks

    Reply
  29. fort dodge computer repair
    December 31, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    Thanks for finally writing about >القيصر في مهمة صعبة
    .. القبض على المعتصم مسلسل
    القيصر – الحلقة الخامسة عشر | ONtv Official Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة أون تي في <Loved it!

    Reply
  30. Kareem
    January 1, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Hi all, here every one is sharing such know-how, thus it’s nice to read this web site, and I used to pay a quick
    visit this web site all the time.

    Reply
  31. Isabella
    January 2, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    That’s way more clever than I was exctpeing. Thanks!

    Reply
  32. Ella
    January 2, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Hi to all, the contents existing at this web site are truly amazing for people experience, well, keep up the nice
    work fellows.

    Reply
  33. http://www.tobiyield.com/kredit-vergleich.html
    January 3, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I’m not quite sure how to say this; you made it extremely easy for me!

    Reply
  34. http://www.perezgraphics.com/kredit-günstig.html
    January 3, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Bonjour Olivier, bonjour Ã  tousImpossible de le faire depuis le bureau mais je m’en occupe ce soir.Â Un bon relais Ã  tenter est de passer par nos dÃ©putÃ©s. C’est utopique mais si l’un d’entre nous connais bien son dÃ©putÃ© et qu’il est sensible Ã  ces thÃ©matiques cela peut porter.Â

    Reply
  35. http://www.eradt.com/auto-versicherung-vergleich.html
    January 3, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Thank you so much, Eugenia,This is great! After so much work tracking the quote down, I appreciate your prompt reply and your putting it into a new and citable form. It is also very helpful to have links to the several other pieces on Yuanmingyuan, which I may also draw on in completing my paper, an historical essay on the confrontation of China and the West down to the present day. I continue to be fascinated by the role of Yuanmingyuan in this, both symbolically and practically within these evolving relationships.Robert

    Reply
  36. http://www.perezgraphics.com/kredit-günstig.html
    January 3, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Tak, a funkcjonariusze zawsze siÄ™ znajdÄ…, czasami moÅ¼e nie zdajÄ…c sobie sprawy, Å¼e wÅ‚asnie takÄ… misjÄ™ wypeÅ‚niajÄ…——————czyli >poÅ¼yteczni idioci<. Ale to wersja superoptymistyczna.<br /> Raczej to wszy. (wÅ‚aÅ›nie pojawiÅ‚a siÄ™ jakaÅ› notka…)

    Reply
  37. 2005 dodge neon computer
    January 3, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I visited various blogs however the audio quality for
    audio songs current at this web site is truly marvelous.

    Reply
  38. cheaper car insurance with dash cam
    January 3, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    These are some of the raddist cookies I’ve ever seen! Thanks so much for sharing on Marvelous Mondays. I will be featuring these when I do my features post tomorrow so be sure to stop by and check it out!Julie

    Reply
  39. bristol west insurance group
    January 3, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    TÃ¤Ã¤ on niin totta: jokin siinÃ¤ Snellmanissa kiehtoo ja Ã¤rsyttÃ¤Ã¤ yhtÃ¤ aikaa. MÃ¤ en ole uusimpia Snellmaneja paljon lukenutkaan, vanhoista Kaurasista kyllÃ¤ pidÃ¤n. Luin vÃ¤hÃ¤n matkaa lukunÃ¤ytettÃ¤ Parvekejumalista ja sen jÃ¤lkeen on pÃ¤Ã¤ssÃ¤ pyÃ¶rinyt, ettÃ¤ pitÃ¤isikÃ¶hÃ¤n se lukea.EhkÃ¤ se ylikorostunut saarnausnuotti ja taustoitus on sitÃ¤, mikÃ¤ pikkuisen kuitenkin tuppaa Ã¤rsyttÃ¤mÃ¤Ã¤n.

    Reply
  40. british columbia auto insurance quote
    January 3, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Please keep throwing these posts up they help tons.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV