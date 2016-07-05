مسلسل القيصر تدور أحداثه فى إطار تشويقى أكشن، ويجسد فيه يوسف الشريف شخصًا ذات قدرات خاصة نتيجة البيئة والظروف غير الطبيعية التى نشأ بها. يوسف الشريف يعمل حاليًا على تحضيرات يومية مع المخرج أحمد جلال والكاتب محمد ناير والأستايلست إنجى علاء، لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة للشخصية قبل بداية التصوير.
الحلقة الثلاثون والأخيرة .. ح30
و”القيصر” بطولة يوسف الشريف وريهام عبد الغفور وخالد زكى وياسر على ماهر وأشرف زكى وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو فكرة يوسف الشريف، سيناريو وحوار محمد ناير، إخراج أحمد جلال.
القيصر يبطل مفعول قنبلة التنظيم .. مسلسل القيصر – الحلقة الثلاثون والأخيرة
