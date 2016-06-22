مسلسل القيصر – الحلقة ( 17 ) – بطولة يوسف الشريف – The Caesar Series HD Episode 17
مسلسل القيصر تدور أحداثه فى إطار تشويقى أكشن، ويجسد فيه يوسف الشريف شخصًا ذات قدرات خاصة نتيجة البيئة والظروف غير الطبيعية التى نشأ بها. يوسف الشريف يعمل حاليًا على تحضيرات
يومية مع المخرج أحمد جلال والكاتب محمد ناير والأستايلست إنجى علاء، لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة للشخصية قبل بداية التصوير.و”القيصر” بطولة يوسف الشريف وريهام عبد الغفور وخالد زكى وياسر
على ماهر وأشرف زكى وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو فكرة يوسف الشريف، سيناريو وحوار محمد ناير، إخراج أحمد جلال.
القيصر ينتشل المعتصم من يد “انطوان ابال” .. مسلسل القيصر – الحلقة السابعة عشر
مسلسل القيصر – الحلقة ( 17 ) – بطولة يوسف الشريف – The Caesar Series HD Episode 17
