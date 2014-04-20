اللجنة المنظمة لبطولة الجونة الدولية للاسكواش تكرم قناة “ONtv”

April 20, 2014

unnamed-414519 إبريل 2014 | 11:19 صباحاً

كرمت اللجنة المنظمة لبطولة الجونة الدولية للاسكواش، قناة “ONtv”، وذلك بحضور خالد عبد العزيز وزير الشباب ، واللواء أحمد عبد الله محافظ البحر الآحمر، ورجل الأعمال المهندس سميح ساويرس، وعمرو منسي لاعب الإسكواش السابق، ومنظموا البطولة في الحفل الختامي وتوزيع الجوائز .

وأثنت اللجنة المنظمة علي قيام القناة بنقل مبارايات البطولة كاملة علي الهواء مباشرة ، كما وجهت اللجنة الشكر لقيادة القناة وكل العاملين بها .

http://onaeg.com/?p=1611812

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV