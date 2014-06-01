المجلس القومي لحقوق الأنسان والمستقبل السياسي في مصر

أهلاً بيكم مرة تانية في الطريق إلى الاتحادية , أنا بعمل علامة القلب و دي موجهة لجموع الشعب المصري,
شعب الحقيقة غريب و في نفس الوقت عظيم , شعب إن اراد أن يرفع أحد إلى السماء فهو يصل به إلى عنان السماء و يتحدى ويرتفع به فوق السحاب , وإن اراد أن يخسف بأحد الأرض يخسق بيه الأرض و متشوفوش تاني , ولهذا انا بعتبرة شعب عظيم , الواحد مش عارف يعمل اية بالظبط , يعتذر عن أداء بعض الزملاء ولا الواحد يتبرأ منهم ولا أعمل اية , لاكن على آي حال مشوها أعتذار عن أداء بعض الزملاء في هذه الصناعة بشكل عام , الزملاء اللي شاورولكو و الزملاء اللي يهددوكو , واللي يخوفوكو ويقولولكو أنكم بتوع الزيت و السكر , خلوني أرحب بأستاذنا الكبير وأحد أعمامي جورج أسحاق عضو المجلس القومي لحقوق الأنسان و أحد المنضلين السياسيين في مصر
