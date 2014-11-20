المدون أمير تادرس الذي عالج ابنه من التوحد بالحب .. في ست الحسن

اليوم العالمي للرجل وكل سنة وكل راجل طيب الرجولة قوة وعمرها ما كانت زعيق ولا شخط ولا ضرب الرجولة الرجولة هي انك تبقى قادر على الحب ببساطة كده ممكن تحسس الناس اللى حوليك باللي جواك ومن غير ما تتكسف ومن غير متداري الحب النهاردة اليوم العالمي لرجل قررنا ان ستات الحسن يحتفلوا بالرجالة ويقولولهم كل سنه وانتى طيبين
