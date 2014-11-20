المدون أمير تادرس الذي عالج ابنه من التوحد بالحب .. في ست الحسن

November 20, 2014


اليوم العالمي للرجل وكل سنة وكل راجل طيب الرجولة قوة وعمرها ما كانت زعيق ولا شخط ولا ضرب الرجولة الرجولة هي انك تبقى قادر على الحب ببساطة كده ممكن تحسس الناس اللى حوليك باللي جواك ومن غير ما تتكسف ومن غير متداري الحب النهاردة اليوم العالمي لرجل قررنا ان ستات الحسن يحتفلوا بالرجالة ويقولولهم كل سنه وانتى طيبين

