المصري عندما يسافر لــ أول مرة لبنان | مشهد كوميدي .. مسلسل الطبال – الحلقة العاشرة

June 16, 2016

مسلسل الطبال تدور أحداثه حول رجل يعمل “”طبال”” فى إحدى الفرق الشعبية، وينعكس عمله على أسلوب حياته، حيث يحاول الوصول بأى ثمن ليرتقى بمستوى معيشته، حتى لو كان عن طريق “”التطبيل””.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV