“المهن الموسيقية” تبدأ العمل في أكبر مشروع علاجي وتفتتح مركزا طبيا خاص بها

قرر مجلس إدارة نقابة المهن الموسيقية برئاسة الفنان هاني شاكر، بدء العمل في أكبر مشروع علاجي في تاريخ النقابة، وهو المشروع الذي ينص على أن تتحمل النقابة نسبة 75% من قيمة علاج العضو على أن يتحمل العضو 25%.
وقال المستشار الإعلامي لنقابة المهن الموسيقية طارق مرتضى- للنشرة الفنية بوكالة أنباء الشرق الأوسط – إن مشروع العلاج الجديد هو الأكبر في النقابة على مدى تاريخها لما يتضمنه من مميزات للأعضاء العاملين في النقابة والمنتسبين.
وأضاف أن النقابة تعاقدت مع كبرى المستشفيات في مصر وتم ضمها لمشروع العلاج، كما تم أيضا التعاقد مع مجموعة كبيرة من مراكز الإشاعات والتحاليل من أجل خدمة أعضاء النقابة.
وأضاف المستشار الإعلامي أنه تم أيضا بناء مركز طبي كامل ومجهز على أعلى مستوى، في مقر النقابة القديم بشارع صبري أبو علم لكي يكون مفتوحا دائما لخدمة أبناء الوسط الموسيقي.
