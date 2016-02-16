النائب العام يأمر بضبط تيمور السبكى لإهانته نساء مصر والصعيد

أمر النائب العام المستشار نبيل صادق بضبط وإحضار المتهم تيمور السبكى لإهانته سيدات مصر، وذلك على خلفية تلقى النيابة العامة عدة بلاغات من المواطنين مفادها قيام المتهم بتناول سيدات مصر بطريقة تمثل سبًا وقذفًا وماسا بالأعراض وخادشا للشرف والاعتبار خلال ظهوره بأحد البرامج المذاعة على إحدى القنوات الفضائية.
وقال بيان صادر عن النيابة العامة بأن المبلغون قدموا سند لبلاغاتهم، وهى اسطوانات مدمجة مسجل عليها الحوار الذى أجراه المتهم، وباشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات وأمرت بضبط نسخة من حلقة البرنامج المشار إليه فى البلاغات.
