النمنم ينعى شيخ النقاد التشكيليين

January 16, 2016

نعى وزير الثقافة حلمي النمنم رحيل الكاتب والناقد كمال الجويلي شيخ النقاد التشكيليين ، والذي وافته المنية عن عمر ناهز 95 عاما.

وقال وزير الثقافة إن الكاتب الراحل كان منصفا في كتاباته لكثير من الفنانين التشكيليين الذين لم تسلط عليهم أضواء الشهرة، فساهم في التعريف بمختلف الفنانين، كما تعد كتاباته النقدية من أسس منهج النقد في الفنون التشكيلية، فاستحق أن يلقب بشيخ النقاد التشكيليين.

وقدم النمنم خالص التعازي لأسرة الكاتب والناقد الراحل، داعيا الله أن يتغمده برحمته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.

