النمنم ينعى شيخ النقاد التشكيليين

نعى وزير الثقافة حلمي النمنم رحيل الكاتب والناقد كمال الجويلي شيخ النقاد التشكيليين ، والذي وافته المنية عن عمر ناهز 95 عاما.
وقال وزير الثقافة إن الكاتب الراحل كان منصفا في كتاباته لكثير من الفنانين التشكيليين الذين لم تسلط عليهم أضواء الشهرة، فساهم في التعريف بمختلف الفنانين، كما تعد كتاباته النقدية من أسس منهج النقد في الفنون التشكيلية، فاستحق أن يلقب بشيخ النقاد التشكيليين.
وقدم النمنم خالص التعازي لأسرة الكاتب والناقد الراحل، داعيا الله أن يتغمده برحمته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.
Hey very interesting blog!
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.|
Testosterone replacement therapy is only approved for
guys that hae low levels of testosterone related to particular medical conditions.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog
site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vivid transparent concept
continuously i used to read smaller articles that as well clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I
am reading at this time.
Hey! I understand this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does building a well-established website such as yours take a large amount
of work? I’m brand new to blogging but I
do write in my journal on a daily basis. I’d
like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!
If you are going for best contents like I do, just go to see this web page every day for the reason that it presents quality contents, thanks
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I
will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely
will come back down the road. I want to encourage continue your
great work, have a nice afternoon!
I do not even understand how I stopped up here, however I assumed this publish
was great. I don’t know who you’re but certainly you are going to
a famous blogger in case you are not already. Cheers!
betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com is precisely what ended up being predicted.
This info is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find out more?|
Hi there everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web page, and post is
actually fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these types of articles or
reviews.
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Cheers!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your web site in internet explorer, may check this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a big component of folks will omit
your magnificent writing because of this problem.
I’ve learn several excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking
for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you put to create this kind of magnificent informative site.
Hello to all, it’s really a good for me to pay a quick visit this web page, it consists of important Information.
hello!,I love your writing so a lot! proportion we keep in touch more
approximately your article on AOL? I need an expert on this area to resolve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Looking ahead to see you.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that
it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from
your writing. Cheers!
I used to be able to find good info from your content.
Helpful info. Lucky me I discovered your site accidentally, and I am shocked why
this twist of fate did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job.
I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this website,
and paragraph is really fruitful designed for me, keep up
posting these types of posts.
Thanks very nice blog!
What i don’t realize is actually how you are no longer actually much more smartly-favored than you might be right now.
You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly on the subject of
this topic, produced me for my part imagine it
from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem
to be involved except it’s something to do with Woman gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. At all times care for it up!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.
I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back
from now on. I want to encourage one to continue your
great writing, have a nice afternoon!
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who had been doing a
little homework on this. And he actually bought me dinner simply because I
discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for
spending some time to discuss this subject here on your site.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to
say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues
of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself
or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my
agreement. Do you know any techniques to help protect against content from being ripped off?
I’d truly appreciate it.
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
and create my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say
this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price?
Thanks, I appreciate it!
First of all I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to
ask if you do not mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself
and clear your mind before writing. I’ve had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my
ideas out there. I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes
tend to be lost just trying to figure out how to begin.
Any recommendations or tips? Thanks!
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this
site. I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you
in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to
get my own, personal site now 😉
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you
using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol