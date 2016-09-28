اليوم .. ذكرى ميلاد “ناظر الكوميديا” الراحل علاء ولي الدين

September 28, 2016

%d8%b9%d9%84%d8%a7%d8%a1-%d9%88%d9%84%d9%8a-%d8%a7%d9%84%d8%af%d9%8a%d9%86

تحل اليوم ذكرى ميلاد النجم الكوميدي الراحل علاء ولي الدين والذي يعد واحدا من أهم نجوم الكوميديا رغم مشواره القصير.
ولد علاء ولي الدين في 28 سبتمبر عام 1963 في بني مزار بالمنيا ووالده هو الفنان سمير ولي الدين أحد ممثلي الكوميديا في حقبتي الخمسينات والستينات .
انتقلت اسرة علاء ولي الدين الى القاهرة مطلع السبعينات ليكمل دراسته بها الى ان تخرج من مدرسة مصر الجديدة الثانوية والتحق بعدها بكلية التجارة وتخرج منها عام 1985 ثم اتجه للتمثيل في عدد من المسرحيات والمسلسلات قبل أن يقتحم عالم السينما في أدوار ثانوية أشهرها مع النجم عادل امام في أفلام مثل “الإرهاب والكباب” ،”المنسي” ، “بخيت وعديلة” ، “النوم في العسل” .
وشارك علاء ولي الدين مع النجم عمرو دياب في فيلم “آيس كريم في جليم ” عام 1992 ثم شارك معه في فيديو كليب “راجعين” عام 1994 مع كل من عزت أبو عوف وحسين الإمام .
عرف علاء ولي الدين البطولة المطلقة بعد سنوات عديدة وتحديدا عام 1998 عندما قدم فيلم “عبود على الحدود” مع كريم عبد العزيز وأحمد حلمي ، ثم “الناظر” ، و “ابن عز” ، وبدأ في تصوير فيلم “عربي تعريفة” اخر اعمالة والذي وافته المنية قبل ان يكمل تصويره.
وقدم علاء على خشبة المسرح العديد من الأعمال أهمها “الابندا” و”حكيم عيون” و”لما بابا ينام”.

