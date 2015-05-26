انطلاق أولى الحلقات المباشرة لبرنامج Saturday Night Live بالعربى منتصف فبراير

February 3, 2016

Image processed by CodeCarvings Piczard ### FREE Community Edition ### on 2015-05-26 12:55:09Z | |

 

تنطلق أولى حلقات برنامج Saturday Night Live بالعربى المباشرة يوم 16 فبراير الجارى من داخل ستوديو مصر والذى تم تغير ديكوراته بالكامل لصالح تصوير البرنامج وحلقاته المباشرة. Saturday Night Liveبالعربى هو النسخة العربية من البرنامج الشهيرSaturday Night Live الكوميدى الأمريكى والذى أنشأه لورن مايكلز وعرض البرنامج لأول مرة على شبكة إن بى سى يوم 11 أكتوبر 1975، تحت عنوانه الأصلى “nbc Saturday Night Live”، ومن المقرر أن يظهر فى الحلقات عدد كبير من نجوم الفن منهم هند صبرى ودرة ومحمد رمضان، ويخرجه عمرو سلامة.
 

 

