بافاريا تهدد بمقاضاة حكومة ميركل إن لم تحد من تدفق اللاجئين

February 3, 2016

4
اعتبر رئيس وزراء ولاية بافاريا أنه يتعين على حكومة أنغيلا ميركل الحد من تدفق اللاجئين على البلاد، عملا بالدستور الألماني، وهدد بلجوء بافاريا إلى المحكمة الدستورية الألمانية.

وفي تصريح لوكالة “تاس” الروسية أعاد رئيس وزراء ولاية بافاريا الالمانية هورست زيهوفر إلى الأذهان أن حكومته المحلية بعثت في وقت سابق برسالة إلى ميركل دعت فيها الحكومة الألمانية المركزية إلى تقييد الهجرة، تحت طائلة “أن تكون الخطوة التالية اللجوء إلى القضاء”. وأضاف: “تقع على عاتق الدولة التزامات دستورية أمام الأراضي الفيدرالية الألمانية تتلخص في ضرورة الحد من تدفق اللاجئين”.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV