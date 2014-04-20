سكاى نيوز عربية تكرم عددًا من رموز الفن والدين والإعلام فى حفل افتتاح مكتب القاهرة.. سمير عمر وهشام سليم: فريق العمل شركاء النجاح.. ومجدى يعقوب وأبلة فضيلة وعلى جمعة وعمر خيرت أبرز المكرمين

كتب محمد زاهر السبت، 19 أبريل 2014
قام الإعلامى سمير عمر مدير مكتب قناة سكاى نيوز عربية بالقاهرة مساء أمس الجمعة بتكريم عدد من الرموز المصرية ممن ساهموا فى إعلاء القيم الإنسانية، وذلك خلال الاحتفال بافتتاح وتطوير مكتب القاهرة وإنشاء استديو بمنطقة العجوزة. أقيم الحفل داخل أحد فنادق القاهرة، وكان ضمن المكرمين د.على جمعة مفتى الجمهورية السابق، وقامت بتقديمه الحاجة ياسمين الخيام، د.مجدى يعقوب وتسلمت الدرع نيابة عنه أنيسة حسونة المدير التنفيذى لمؤسسة مجدى يعقوب للقلب، بالإضافة إلى تكريم الروائى بهاء طاهر وقدمه الكاتب الصحفى جمال فهمى، الشاعر سيد حجاب وقدمه الشاعر الشاب هشام الجخ، وأبلة فضيلة وقامت بتقديمها الإعلامية صفاء حجازى رئيس قطاع الأخبار باتحاد الإذاعة والتليفزيون، كما قام الفنان هشام سليم بتقديم الموسيقار الكبير عمر خيرت لتكريمه.وتم تقديم فريق عمل مكتب القاهرة باعتبارهم شركاء لنجاح القناة ومنهم الفنان هشام سليم. حضر الاحتفالية نارت بوران مدير عام سكاى نيوز عربية وأحمد المسلمانى المستشار الإعلامى لرئيس الجمهورية، خالد عزازى رئيس مجلس أمناء جامعة المستقبل، عمرو بدر، د.خالد زيادة سفير لبنان، نذير العرباوى سفير الجزائر، سامح عاشور نقيب المحامين، المحامى الشهير حمودة المحمدى، بالإضافة إلى عدد كبير من السياسيين والإعلاميين ورؤساء القنوات الفضائية منهم البرت شفيق رئيس شبكة قنوات أون تى فى الفضائية وعمرو الكحكى نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة شبكة قنوات النهار، محمد الأمين رئيس مجلس إدارة قنوات سى بى سى، عماد جاد رئيس مجلس إدارة قنوات التحرير، معتز الدمرداش، يسرى فودة، بثينة كامل، حافظ المرازي، جمال الشاعر، عبد الرحيم علي، دينا عبد الرحمن، عمرو عبد الحميد، حياة عابدون، منى المراغى، المخرج هيثم البيطار، عازف الجاز د. يحيى خليل وعمرو سعد.. وغيرهم.
