بالصور..مؤسسة الفكر العربى تكرم الشركاء الإعلاميين لمؤتمر”فكر14″

كرمت مؤسسة الفكر العربى الشركاء الإعلاميين والرعاة الماليين لمؤتمر “فكر14″، والذى يقام بالشراكة مع جامعة الدول العربية بمناسبة الذكرى السبعين لتأسيسها، تحت عنوان: “التكامل العربى .. تحديات وآفاق”، وذلك بحضور أمين عام جامعة الدول العربية السابق عمرو موسى، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء اللبنانى الأسبق فؤاد السنيورة و سعادة السفير السعودى فى القاهرة أحمد قطان ورئيس مجلس الأعيان الأردنى السابق طاهر المصرى ورؤساء تحرير الصحف العربية، ومدراء القنوات الفضائية وكبار الإعلاميين. واستهل الحفل المدير العام لمؤسسة الفكر العربى الدكتور هنرى العويط بكلمة ترحيبية، أكد فيها باسم الأمير خالد الفيصل رئيس المؤسسة ومجلس أمنائها وإدارتها، بالغ التقدير وصادق الشكر، لرعاية الإعلام لمشروعات المؤسسة ومؤتمراتها السنوية وأنشطتها. وقال أن عاطفة الشكر هذه لا نوجهها لأنها واجب ندين لكم به، أو لأنه وفق القول المأثور “بالشكر تدوم النعم”، بل لأننا مؤمنون بثقافة التعاون، وضرورته، وجدواه، وبأننا بأمس الحاجة لأن تتظافر جهودنا، كل من موقعه، ووفق طاقاته وإمكاناته، فى خدمة رسالة الفكر، ونشر المعرفة، وتقدير الثقافة، وهى قضيتنا الجامعة، وأهدافنا المشتركة.
و سلم الأمير خالد الفيصل، الدروع التقديرية باسم مؤسسة الفكر العربى للمكرمين، الذين يمثلون مؤسسات شركة أرامكو السعودية، مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الثقافى العالمى، شركة نسما، مجموعة المرجان ، أما الشركاء الإعلاميون فهم: صحيفة الحياة، صحيفة السفير اللبنانية، صحيفة عمان العُمانية، صحيفة الوطن السعودية، صحيفة الخبر الجزائرية، صحيفة البيان الإماراتية، صحيفة الرياض السعودية، صحيفة الرأى الأردنية، صحيفة الأيام البحرينية، صحيفة الصباح المغربية، صحيفة الجريدة الكويتية، صحيفة النهار الكويتية، صحيفة الشرق السعودية، صحيفة المستقبل اللبنانية، مجلة الاقتصاد والأعمال، صحيفة اللواء اللبنانية. و القنوات الفضائية فهى: قناة العربية، محطة سكاى نيوز، محطة LBC، القناة الثقافية السعودية، قناة صدى البلد، وقناة ONTV. وقناة النيل الثقافيّة. جدير بالذكر ، أن مؤسسة الفكر العربى هى مؤسسة دولية مستقلة غير ربحية، ليس لها ارتباط بالأنظمة أو التوجهات الحزبية أو بالطائفية، وهى مبادرة تضامنية بين الفكر والمال لتنمية الاعتزاز بثوابت الأمة ومبادئها وقيمها وأخلاقها بنهج الحرية المسؤولة، وهى تعنى بمختلف مجالات المعرفة وتسعى لتوحيد الجهود الفكرية والثقافية وتضامن الأمة والنهوض بها والحفاظ على هويتها.
http://www.youm7.com/story/2015/12/7/%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B5%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A4%D8%B3%D8%B3%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%81%D9%83%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%89-%D8%AA%D9%83%D8%B1%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D8%B9%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D9%8A%D9%8A%D9%86-%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A4%D8%AA%D9%85%D8%B1%D9%81%D9%83%D8%B114/2480026#.VmbtuIl97IU
