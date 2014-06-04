بالصور.. «Ontv live» في شكل مختلف وبداية جديدة لـ«الحسيني» و«الغندور».. الأحد المقبل

بالصور..«Ontv live» بشكل جديد والأحد المقبل بداية جديدة للحسينى والغندور
كتب على الكشوطى الأربعاء، 4 يونيو 2014 – 02:41
أطلقت «Ontv live»، اليوم وبحضور الإعلامى ألبرت شفيق رئيس المجموعة، شكلها الجديد من خلال البث عبر استوديوهات جديدة مجهزة بأحدث التقنيات التى تسهل وتسرع عملية نقل الخبر، ويأتى هذا من حرص ONTVدائما على التغيير والتطوير المستمر فى شكلها وأدائها لتحافظ على ثقة جمهورها ومكانتها فى المنافسة وسط أهم القنوات الإخبارية العربية.
ومن المنتظر أن يبدأ يوم الأحد القادم برنامجى السادة المحترمون الذى يقدمه الإعلامى يوسف الحسينى وسيكون الساعة 8 مساءً، يليه برنامج «بندق بره الصندوق» الذى يقدمه اللاعب خالد الغندور الساعة 11 مساءً.
http://www1.youm7.com/News.asp?NewsID=1705412
