بالفيديو| يسري فودة ينفرد بخبر ترحيل قياديين اخوانيين من لبنان قبل وصولهم بـ 48 ساعة

استقبل مطار القاهرة، صباح اليوم، الأربعاء، كل من مختار محمد محمود العشرى مقرر اللجنة القانونية بحزب الحرية والعدالة والإعلامي سعد حسن محمد البربرى مرحلان من لبنان لمحاولتهما الدخول هناك بطريقة غير شرعية عبر احدي مراكب الصيد.
و قالت مصادر أمنية بالمطار إن القياديين وصلا علي طائرة الشرق الاوسط القادمة من بيروت بعد القاء السلطات اللبنانية القبض عليه هناك لمحاولته دخول البلاد بطريقة غير شرعية والسفر من مطار بيروت الي احدي البلاد.
جدير بالذكر أن الإعلامي يسري فودة، مقدم برنامج “آخر كلام”، على قناة ONtv، قد انفرد في حلقة الاثنين الماضي من برنامجه بخبر ترحيل القياديين.
