أول الخيط

أول الخيط

“أول الخيط” برنامج شهري جديد مدته ساعة ونصف من تقديم لينا الغضبان يجمع ما بين قوة الصحافة الاستقصائية والبرامج الحوارية. في أول جمعة من كل شهر، يتناول البرنامج موضوع جديد من خلال فيلم استقصائي مدته نصف ساعة ويليه نقاش في الاستوديو عن القضية التي تناولها الفيلم. يحاول من خلالها إلقاء الضوء على مواطن التقصير أو الفساد في أهم القضايا الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والسياسية التي تواجه المجتمع وتمس الحياة اليومية للمواطن المصري.

يبدأ الفيلم بسؤال محدد يطرحه المراسل ثم يسعى طوال مدة الفيلم إلى الإجابة عليه من خلال استقصاء الخيوط المحيطة بالقضية وإجراء مقابلات مع مصادر مختلفة والحصول على وثائق ومعلومات وإحصائيات موثقة. ثم يغزل المراسل كل ما توصل إليه في شكل قصة مترابطة تجمع ما بين لقاءات مسجلة ومواد مصورة ومواد أرشيفية وجرافكس يبسط المعلومات والاحصائيات. ثم يأتي النقاش في الاستوديو الذي يراعى فيه أن تكون الأسئلة واجابات الضيوف دقيقة ومحددة بوقت زمني تفادياً للإطالة والتشتت حتى يتمكن المشاهد من الوصول إلى معلومات محددة ومبسطة

البرنامج من تقديم لينا الغضبان مراسلة قناة الجزيرة في مصر سابقا لمدة سبع سنوات. بدأت لينا مشوارها الإعلامي كمقدمة برامج على قناة النيل الدولية التابعة للتلفزيون المصري عام 1996. كما عملت في مجال التدريس في مركز أدهم للصحافة التلفزيونية بالجامعة الامريكية في مصرالذي حصلت منه على درجة الماجستير في الصحافة التلفزيونية.

البرنامج من إنتاج مبادرة إعلامك التي تسعى لتنمية الإعلام الخدمي في مصر عن طريق تطوير البرامج التلفزيونية الخدمية وتقديم نماذج جديدة من البرامج التليفزيونية التي توعي المشاهد بطبيعة مشكلات مجتمعه وتشجعه على المشاركة في علاجها.

آخر حلقات البرنامج

10 يناير

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraolcI1-XkgVQnIj67NB775O” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

3 يناير

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraok-crg2xLnK-DCSOAuQu5j” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

27 ديسمبر

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqwl_reQP0a4CiFpzBE7huQ” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

20 ديسمبر

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarLalp4DcKYpnnkU0jZW69x” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

13 ديسمبر

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarMUXpjV8Hfth8Nv3Cq_rnt” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

6 ديسمبر

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarwpLjVYpZ7nKkvHKxd0KFf” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

22 نوفمبر

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqhCKE5im7Eb0_mGzCuShs-” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

15 نوفمبر

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraovT-NQ2FL7l3TZJP-f8w80″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

8 نوفمبر

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoVfhiHzbRQIIS3FrxhCOcQ” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

18 اكتوبر

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorao_yMYOafjw8If8pyqcHh01″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

2013

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoXWGQF0wgF-h3HQqbV58YT” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV