“أول الخيط” برنامج شهري جديد مدته ساعة ونصف من تقديم لينا الغضبان يجمع ما بين قوة الصحافة الاستقصائية والبرامج الحوارية. في أول جمعة من كل شهر، يتناول البرنامج موضوع جديد من خلال فيلم استقصائي مدته نصف ساعة ويليه نقاش في الاستوديو عن القضية التي تناولها الفيلم. يحاول من خلالها إلقاء الضوء على مواطن التقصير أو الفساد في أهم القضايا الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والسياسية التي تواجه المجتمع وتمس الحياة اليومية للمواطن المصري.
يبدأ الفيلم بسؤال محدد يطرحه المراسل ثم يسعى طوال مدة الفيلم إلى الإجابة عليه من خلال استقصاء الخيوط المحيطة بالقضية وإجراء مقابلات مع مصادر مختلفة والحصول على وثائق ومعلومات وإحصائيات موثقة. ثم يغزل المراسل كل ما توصل إليه في شكل قصة مترابطة تجمع ما بين لقاءات مسجلة ومواد مصورة ومواد أرشيفية وجرافكس يبسط المعلومات والاحصائيات. ثم يأتي النقاش في الاستوديو الذي يراعى فيه أن تكون الأسئلة واجابات الضيوف دقيقة ومحددة بوقت زمني تفادياً للإطالة والتشتت حتى يتمكن المشاهد من الوصول إلى معلومات محددة ومبسطة
البرنامج من تقديم لينا الغضبان مراسلة قناة الجزيرة في مصر سابقا لمدة سبع سنوات. بدأت لينا مشوارها الإعلامي كمقدمة برامج على قناة النيل الدولية التابعة للتلفزيون المصري عام 1996. كما عملت في مجال التدريس في مركز أدهم للصحافة التلفزيونية بالجامعة الامريكية في مصرالذي حصلت منه على درجة الماجستير في الصحافة التلفزيونية.
البرنامج من إنتاج مبادرة إعلامك التي تسعى لتنمية الإعلام الخدمي في مصر عن طريق تطوير البرامج التلفزيونية الخدمية وتقديم نماذج جديدة من البرامج التليفزيونية التي توعي المشاهد بطبيعة مشكلات مجتمعه وتشجعه على المشاركة في علاجها.
آخر حلقات البرنامج
10 يناير
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraolcI1-XkgVQnIj67NB775O” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
3 يناير
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraok-crg2xLnK-DCSOAuQu5j” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
27 ديسمبر
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqwl_reQP0a4CiFpzBE7huQ” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
20 ديسمبر
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarLalp4DcKYpnnkU0jZW69x” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
13 ديسمبر
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarMUXpjV8Hfth8Nv3Cq_rnt” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
6 ديسمبر
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarwpLjVYpZ7nKkvHKxd0KFf” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
22 نوفمبر
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqhCKE5im7Eb0_mGzCuShs-” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
15 نوفمبر
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraovT-NQ2FL7l3TZJP-f8w80″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
8 نوفمبر
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoVfhiHzbRQIIS3FrxhCOcQ” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
18 اكتوبر
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorao_yMYOafjw8If8pyqcHh01″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
2013
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoXWGQF0wgF-h3HQqbV58YT” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
السلام عليكم
للاسف أنكم لم تكونو منصفين في حلقة التحرش الجنسي في مصر
فلو كنتم حقا نبحثون عن الحلول لأخرجتم الشاب للشارع وهو لابس النقاب الشرعي الإسلامي
ولكنكم كنتم فقط تريديون برنامج إثارة للمشاهدين لا أقل و لا اكثر
ولكن صدق الله العلي العظيم حين قال في القران الكريم
(يَا أَيُّهَا النَّبِيُّ قُل لِّأَزْوَاجِكَ وَبَنَاتِكَ وَنِسَاء الْمُؤْمِنِينَ يُدْنِينَ عَلَيْهِنَّ مِن جَلَابِيبِهِنَّ ذَلِكَ أَدْنَى أَن يُعْرَفْنَ فَلَا يُؤْذَيْنَ وَكَانَ اللَّهُ غَفُوراً رَّحِيماً)
تحياتي لكم
ChzJHd Saved as a favorite, I really like your web site!
Admiring the persistence you put into your blog and detailed information you present. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.|
Potenzmittel Cialis Billig Kaufen [url=http://buytadalafil20mgprice.com]cialis[/url] Online Propecia Order Cialis Originale 10 Mg Keflex Not Work Amoxicillin Sodium Que Es El Cialis [url=http://edspain.com]pastillas cialis barato[/url] Cytotec Pas D Effet Amoxicillin Eg Super Viagra Without Prescriptions Levitra Vorkasse [url=http://acheterpropeciafrance.com]arret propecia[/url] Amoxicillin For Sale In Us Prescription Free Pharmacy Amoxicillin By Vbulletin Keflex Mexico Cialis Without Pres [url=http://xzanax.com]non prescription prozac[/url] Quanto Costa Il Viagra In Italia Amoxicilline Pour Une Pharyngiteamoxicillin Keflex Y Ketoconazol Para Westies Cegaba O Propecia isotretinoin website next day store by money order Viagra Trotz Bluthochdruck [url=http://rxdeal.net]priligy foglio illustrativo[/url] Commande Cialis Generic direct isotretinoin where to order medication without rx West Lothian Ou Curetage Pris Du Cytotec
Teilbar Levitra 20mg Risque Achat Viagra En Levallois [url=http://call4ph.com]viagra[/url] Kamagra Oral Jelly Thailand Price Levitra O Cialis Cheap On Line Doryx Free Shipping Comprare Il Viagra On Line What Does Levitra Do [url=http://shopfastedmedrx.com]viagra[/url] I Need To Order Some Viagra Cuanto Cuesta Cialis 20 Mg Viagra Ayuda Eyaculador Precoz [url=http://drisdol.com]cialis price[/url] Tips To Lasting Longer Pillule Alli Shop Dosis De Kamagra Recomendada Cialis Original Oder Falschung [url=http://genericcialischeapnorx.com]online pharmacy[/url] Propecia Leica Cialis Mit Alkohol Kamagra Achat France [url=http://buytamoxifencitrate1.com]nolvadex uk paypal[/url] Free Shipping Hydrochlorothiazide Hctz Medication Abc Pharmacy Canada
