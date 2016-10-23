يهتم برنامج “قوم يا مصري” بمبادرات بناء الوطن، ويؤكد على دور نجوم المجتمع في تبني المبادرات الاجتماعية، لما لهم من شعبية وقدرة على التأثير في الرأي العام لخلق صحوة مجتمعية تشعرنا جميعا بواجبنا نحو الوطن …
مفيش شك إن مصر دلوقتي بتمر بفترة مختلفة جدا في تاريخها، فترة تتسم باستقطاب حاد على المستوى السياسي والاجتماعي، بالإضافة إلى انها فترة زاد فيها دور الرأي العام في التأثير على سياسات صناع القرار، وللسبب ده زادت أهمية إعلاء قيمة مصر والقضايا الاجتماعية فوق أي اعتبارات تانية، وأصبح التمسك بالهوية المصرية ضروري جدا لمواجهة محاولة السيطرة على وجدان المصريين …
تقديم الإعلامية رشا الجمال
الساده المحترمين
السلام عليكم
هناك اضراب لعمال فندق شبرد منذ اكثر من 15 يوم وتم التواصل مع النقابه العامه ولجنه من القوى العامله ولم نجد اي رد من اي من هذه الاطراف وطلبنا اكتر من مره مقابله المدير العام لشركه ايجوث حيث انها الشركه المالكه للفندق وقد رفض اكثر من مره وتهرب من مقابله اعضاء النقابه الخاصه بعمال فندق شبرد ولم نتوصل لأي حل لمطالبنا حيث انها تتمثل في ثلاث مطالب مهمين اولهم تثبيت العماله المؤقته لأن الشركه تهدد بعدم تجديد العقود لنا( وتجهلها القانون رقم 19 لسنة 2012 بتعديل بعض احكام قانون نظام العاملين المدنيين بالدوله الصادر بقانون رقم 47 لسنة 1978 )(والمنشوره بالجريده الرسميه العدد 17 مكرر فى 30/4/2012 ) فحاله المطالبه بحقوقنا القانونيه وثانياً صرف الارباح عن عام 2012 والذي ربح فيها الفندق بشكل كبير وتم صرف ارباح لموظفين شركه ايجوث مرتب 10 شهور ونحن نطالب فقط بمرتب شهرين كأرباح وتم الرد علينا في خطاب رسمي من الشركه ان ما كان يتم صرفه سابقاً كان على سبيل المنحه وليس كأرباح بمعنى ان الموظفين لم يتم صرف ارباح لهم منذ اكثر من 8 سنوات وثالث طلب لدينا ان يتم شرح ماهية شركه ريكوفورتي بالنسبه للفندق حيث انها ظهرت اثناء وجود الاستاذ علي عبد العزيز كمدير لشركة ايجوث على انها شركه مستأجره للفندق بإداره اجنبيه ولم نرى منهم احد ولم تتكفل هذه الشركه بأي شيء للفندق حتى الان ونعلم جميع موظفين الفندق انها شركه وهميه قام بخداعنا بها استاذ علي عبد العزيز بالمشاركه مع مجموعه من المديرين بالفندق ومنهم استاذ اشرف اباظه الذي ساهم بقدر كبير في نشر الفساد بالفندق هو وغيره من المديرين سواء بالفندق او بشركه ايجوث غير ان هناك ظاهرة التوريث سواء بالشركه او الفندق حيث تجد توزيع غير عادل لعمال الاقسام فتجد عماله زائده بقسم ما وتجد عجز في قسم اخر بجانب توظيف عدد كبير من الموظفين وقد تخطوا سن المعاش بكثير ويكبدون الفندق مبلغ كبير للمرتبات الخاصه بهم والعدد الزائد يوجد نتيجه توظيف عدد كبير من ابناء ومعارف واقارب العاملين باشركه والفندق نتمنى التحقيق في ذلك ومساعداتنا في الحصول على حقوقنا من هؤلاء وتطهير هذا الفساد
,Dear Mrs Rasha
We LEO Club of Alexandria Apollo need your support ! https://www.facebook.com/pages/LEO-Club-of-Alexandria-Apollo/158294584228583?sk=photos_albums as u can see we have made so many activities helping our community and society ! We have launched a campaign against Virus C and now we are collecting donations to help patients get cured ! We need your support in any possible way ! Waiting for your reply ! thanks in advance
thank you
أرجو التنويه عما يحدث من تلفيات وتدمير لتماثيل الميادين العريقه والتى تنم عن الحضاره والفنون المتعدده والدعوه للحفاظ على واجهة مصر الحضاريه فى أجمل صوره من النظافه والفخامه والرقى والإبداع ….يارب إحقظ مصر من كيد الكائدين ..شكر كبير لصاحب فكرة البرنامج ولكل فنان يؤدى رسالته بضمير وحق تجاه هذا الوطن العظيم وشعبه وشعبيته ..
فيلم بايخ وسيناريو واقع وحدوتة مملة وتمثيل غاية فى الرداءة … الحاجة النضيفة الوحيدة فيه .. ملابس المخطوفين.!!!
المخرج: ثروت رضوان
how can i reach rasha el gamal ??
انا عايز الحلقة بي تعتي المدرسة طفال الموذج الفكراي زيارة دليا البحر المسلسل الي مسلت ريش نعام
plz ana 3wza a3raf esm Lma3zoufa ely fe e3lan Lbrogram ??
لو عايزه اشارك معاكم في مبادرة بناء مصر ممكن اعمل ايه؟
Thanks so much for the post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
very few web sites that occur to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out
This is normally because it did not consist of the essential supplementations needed to ensure
the benefits of tesstosterone therapy are given the chance to to appear and, more importantly, to keep unwanted,
health -hinderingside effects aat bay.
These guys are interested in therapy but not aware of the
unforunate fafts surrounding being uneducated about the creation of these drugs.
Some guys reall have low T, but they do not have any symptoms of the condition.
If you do not complete this vital step, you may end up facing criminal
charges. You may not realize it, but setting up your utilities may
be a little difficult, so take the necessary steps
to ensure you have success. A good rule of thumb is that you should leave your apartment home
as you found it.
although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go through, so have a look
Testosterone can stimulate the creation of polycythemia and could make this condition worse.
And diseplayed no more development in sexuwl function or quality of
life than thee control group.
BCAA or brnch chain amino acids are shown to positively impactt levels
oof testosterone.
one of our guests a short while ago advised the following website
Furthermore, what the Senate subcommittee did not emphasize is Dr.
Oz’s continued advice to be cautious about purchasing supplements.
BX
It really is imperative that you just know where your testosterone injections are
coming from.
Guys getting testosterone replacement therapy are usually qute satisfied with the results they experience with regard to increased youthfulness, better muscle mass,
lower body fat and obviously, sexual drive tht is extraordinary!
Example: An enterprise software company targeting the
essential decision makers – CEOs and cios – of tool- to large-sized companies.
To track your website efficiency as well as pests,
Google’s Browse Console is your best alternative, while to understand traffic
adjustments, touchdown web page performance as well
as other Search Engine Optimization components, Google Analytics plays a crucial duty.
Microdermabrasion is a terrific way to renew the look as well as appearance of
your skin, but the marks will certainly not go away.
ZL
I agree with b. Malin, you’ve to be careful with
this choice and make sure you are aware of the
side effects.
The prices of the paper and toner plus the cost related to the alternative of the drum plus
the other consumables which may be required e.g.
the fuser and switch meeting these hidden prices
will not grow to be obvious till alternative time.
Results of the study were eported at the 2015 American Heart Association Scientific Sesszion in Orlando on Monday, November 9, 2015.
Sorry to say this, Jerry, however Cannon seem to behind the curve in terms of bluetooth and printers.
The Company’s storage offerings embody platforms for enterprise and
SMB environments.
A rubber-cleaning blade removes extra toner on the drum and scrapes it off
right into a debris cavity.
Of course, its compact dimension does also
mean that it holds enough grinds for serving simply 2 folks, but that
can suit many individuals’s wants.
Anybody who can spend $10,000 can can enter the nail printing machine market.
A few cameras, primarily some Sony fashions, use three 1/4-inch CD-R or
CD-RW discs.
The top 3 placements on a SERP (Search Engine Results Page) for an extremely looked word or phrase
represent one of the most desirable property in Internet marketing.
For awhile. therefore getting a short-term bump in ranking and also potentially website traffic.
Today, all the amusement parks lie on substantial areas as well as the lots (in regards to site visitors) weighes.
India provider offer a great deal of benefits that
are rarely offered elsewhere.
LC
always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I like but really don’t get quite a bit of link like from
He also highlighted as testosterone therapy may not have an impact, that given these stuydy results, it is
important for doctors to continue to aggressively
manage recognized cardiovascular disease risk factors in patients.
The homones used inn Hormone Replacement Therapy are artificial hormones, which meas that they developed and are created in thee lab and are nott
produced naturally by the body.
wow, awesome article post.
BCAA or branch chain amino acids are demonstrated to positively
affect levels of testosterone.
Irrespective of thhe route of administration, studies ave demonstrated progress in libidso aand sxual function in hypogonadal men.
one of our guests a short while ago advised the following website
Thee researchers noted that they cold not verify whether
the men in the stucy had been prescribed testosterone according to doctors’ guidelines, which require doctors to draw blood in the morning on two different days and look
for edical issues thst could be related too testosterone insufficiency.
Consequently, due to these testosterone side effects,
one should avoid taking testosterone supplements or medications, particularly when the person is enduring benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH), bleeding disorders, high cholesterol,
any type of cancer, liver or kidney disease, heart disease,
etc.
just beneath, are numerous entirely not associated web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re certainly really worth going over
Men who have concerns abgout testosterone amounts and are feeling poorly
deserve clinically demanding, evidence based, and holistic
management.
Becaue the riswk of depression climbed with longer treatment, guys who consider when deciding whetger the advantages are worth
the potential side effects hormone therapy may need consider the duration of therapy, Pal added.
Thanks for the blog. Really Great.
Of course, everyone differs, but most guys begin to experience betterment in these areas just a number oof weeks
after commencing their first Testosterone shot.
I really enjoy the blog. Great.
Major thanks for the blog.Much thanks again.
Cappola said there is vidence that sometimes patients are prescribed testosterone without having their hormone levels
properly checked.
There are natural herbal libido supplements that enhance sexual performance and can increase your testosterone
level.
A big thank you for your article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Testosterone is a male hormone produced by thhe testes and responsible for preserving annd creating male sex characteristics.
Testosterome levels in adult men decline at an average rate oof 1 to 2 percejt per year.
Another hormone therapy, which iss believed by some to produce anti
aging benefits is DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone).
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your site by chance, and I’m shocked why this coincidence did not
took place earlier! I bookmarked it.
While determining the real cost of inkjet printing , we need to have printer costs thought-about,
but in this article we glance specifically on the worth
per web page for the printer consumables.
Branded printer colour cartridges offered on the market on-line
by Combo Ink Browse via number of discount printer cartridges on the web site and purchase immediately.
This post is invaluable. Where can I find out more?
The bag merely shrinks until the cartridge is empty.
Hi everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this web page,
and paragraph is genuinely fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these
articles.
The cartridge installed in HP LaserJet Pro M1217nfw printer provides a formidable printing
number, a single cartridge has the power to printer
over 1600 sheets of paper.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am
encountering issues with your RSS. I don’t understand why I cannot join it.
Is there anybody else having identical RSS issues?
Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly
respond? Thanx!!
While setup is not all that tough, you want to be sure it is achieved correctly and in a
solution to allow you the very best picture high quality doable.
This is a tutorial on how you can join a DVR to a router.
please check out the web-sites we stick to, such as this 1, as it represents our picks in the web
For each patient, weigh the possible increased rsk of
major adverse cardiovascular consequences and other dangers of testosterone replacement treatment against the possible benefjts of treating hypogonadism.
Mammograms annd observation of prostate-specific antigen, hematocrit, and lipid levels are recommmended for patients taking testosterone.
Professional, slick design chassis – an outstanding compact printer, minimal
footprint, optimum efficiency.