تغطية مباشر من العاصمة تعرض التغطية المستمرة طوال اليوم من قلب العاصمة المصرية لاهم الاحداث في الشارع المصري و تنقل ما يحدث لحظة بلحظة لتصبح تغطياتنا مصاحبة لنبض الشارع اينما اتجهه.
آخر حلقات البرنامج
16 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorar8iNhhZmkKuGmPVfD_4SjV” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
15 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraobdbs5iu–LX2xwf4elpTg” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
14 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorar3WE2Gfd3CWpFtd9zPcEhN” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
13 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraokwkztLdO3VL4w9MDhLCak” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
12 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapAM93u1W-WUg7vRzHLarMw” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
11 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqkKlsFJc6x4_HfDOROsSn_” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
10 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraopNwQsuwCNSFtA_fJnjUpw” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
9 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorar16PjKElTQt5tDFT4wIfuJ” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
8 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapfr1fBa1ufyewsW_PIj5Y2″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
7 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorap7QvFk32qCkw1-XnAaCVZg” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
6 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorariRcZr12RPVbUua4iiX0Qf” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
5 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapDkyMiPMgWJ5B6mYMCEhhx” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
4 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraq0Q34f-ZOREGQXM8DPWdzW” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
3 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorao82q4BmUAD4cOZRVqWG8jY” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
2 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoZ4Y3CFIlSsmxCgSOKpCWx” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
1 ابريل[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoNTRKPNdgB6ccclSeP_Td6″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
المزيد
ارجو من السادة القائمين على هذة القناة ان تعرض قضيتنا بشكل واضح ومباشر من خلال احد البرامج الهامةعلى هذة القناة وارجو من سيادتكم التكرم باستضافتنا فى قناتكم المحترمةOnTV كما تم استضافتنا مسبقاّ بقناة 25 الفضائيةولكن نحن نريد عرض هذة القضية الخطيرة التى تتعلق بمستقبل جميع خريجى مصر من طلبة الثانوية العامة والقائهم فى المفتوحفارجو من سيادتكم الرد على فى اسرع وقتمقدمة لسيادتكم :طلبة التعليم المفتوح عنهم:محمود عمر الصباغطالب بكلية تجارة تعليم مفتوح ثانوية عامة جامعة عين شمس للتواصل معى والتنسيق اذا اردتم ان تنقلوا فساد التعليم العالى الذى يتمثل فى التعليم المفتوح لطلبة الثانوية العامة لم نعارض ونرجو الموافقة على حضور احدى البرامج على قناةOnTVمحمود عمر الصباغ01110498628
حينما أراد العرب أن يصفوا الرسول عليه الصلاة والسلام فى كلمتين وصفوه بالصادق الأمين . وطالما أن مرسى افتقد الصدق والأمانة فلن يثق فيه أحد . لأن الصدق والأمانة هى الفارق بين الانسان والجبال والسموات والأرض بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم ” وحملها الانسان انه كان ظلوما جهولا “
برنامجك رائع يا يوسف واتابعه واسهر معه لإني مؤمنة بك وبجيلك الذي سيغير وجه الوطن والضيف عظيم ونحتاج ان نسمعه ونفهم أكثر واحترم حماسك وعلمك وكرامتك ولكن لى رجاء يا بنى ان تعطي الضيف فرصة اكثر وتتركه يسترسل في حديثه … ولا تسوق الحديث ليثبت لك ما انت مؤمن به نحتاج ان نسمع الضيف ..بدون مقاطعه يا بني العزيز
لليوم التاني على التوالي نظم طلاب كلية التربية وقفة احتجاجية للاعتراض على نتيجة الفصل الأول الخاصة بمواد السيد أ.د/ أحمد مادح – الأستاذ بقسم اللغة الإنجليزية – حيث لم ينجح من جميع الفرق lk في مواده سوى عدد بسيط جداً من الطلاب ، مخالفاً بذلك اللائحة الطلابية التي تحتم أن ينجح على الأقل 50% من عدد الطلاب في المادة، و كان رد فعل أنه لم يستمع أحد من مسئولي القسم أو الجامعة إلى مطالب الطلاب ، و كان رد السيدة أ.د/ رئيس قسم اللغة الإنجليزية/ ليلى الغلبان مخيب للآمال حيث هددت الطلبة : “أعلى ما في خيلكوا اركبوه، و اللي حصل امبارح ميتكررش”. انطلق الطلاب بعد الوقفة الاحتجاجية و التي كانت امام المبنى الرئيسي لكلية التربية إلى مقر إدارة الجامعة لمقابلة السيد أ.د/ رئيس الجامعة، و استمروا في الهتاف تحت مقر مكتب السيد رئيس الجامعة. و طالب السيد رئيس الجامعة الطلاب بممثل واحد عن كل فرقة لمقابلتهم حتى يستمع منهم لمطالبهم، و بالفعل اختار الطلاب ممثل واحد منهم عن كل فرقة دراسة و قابلوا السيد رئيس الجامعة و وضحوا له مطالبهم و هي رفع درجات مواد أ.د/ أحمد راجح، تغيير أستاذ المواد نفسه لأنه ضعيف في المادة العلمية و يتأخر دائماً عن محاضراته و عدم قدرته على توصيل المادة العلمية. و أشتكى أيضاً الطلاب من السيدة أ.د/ رئيس القسم و رد فعلها تجاه الطلاب، و كان ردها أيضاً اليوم عندما عرض الطلاب ما حدث بينهم و بين رئيس القسم أنها هددتهم بالرسوب في موادها. . و بعدها رجع الطلاب مرة أخرى إلى كلية التربية مرددين نفس الهتافات. و كانت هتافات الطلاب مختلفة عن هتافات البارحة نظراً لعدم وجود رد فعل من المسئولين مثل: يا نجاح فينك فينك … ده الدكتور بينا و بينك منهج صعب و سقطونا … لاء و كمان بيهددونا انزل انزل يا رئيس … يا نهار اسود عالتهييس كل الطلبة قالتها قوية …. مش عايزينه في الكلية يا دكتور ارحم اهالينا … خلتوهم يبكوا علينا سقطونا في الامتحانات …. و الله ما فيه انتخابات واحد اتنين … رئيس الجامعة فين
ارجــــــــــــــو النشروالمتابعه حيث ان الطلبه مستمرين ف التظاهر لحين تحقيق لمطالبهم .
http://www.webpagescreenshot.info/i/23768-322013125945pm.png http://www.webpagescreenshot.info/i/825127-32201310750pm.png
انا عايز ارد على الاستاذ محمد المحامي اللى كان لسة بيتكلم من شوية لو سمحتم مش كل شوية مزايدة على الاولتراس وكل شوية واحد يقول ارضاء للاولتراس وهجوم من كل جه لو سمحتم انا عايز رقم للبرنامج علشان عايز اتصل واوضح نقطة معينة
.انا سألت الريس علي صفحتة تفتكرو هايرد .. هوا دة الي سألتو عنة :
.السيد الرئيس محمد مرسي..انا واحد من الشعب عايز اسألك كام سوأل بيدور في رأسي انا وملايين المواطنين من الشعب ..( أولا )انتا عملت اية من وقت توليك الرئاسة ولية كل الي سيتك قولت ان انتا عملتة ذي مصنع المكرونة وتسليم الوحدات السكنية انا مش فاكر اسمها اية . مش سيتك الي عملتة ولية سيتك مصمم علي قرض صندوق النقد . في حين الحكومة قالت ان قطر …دخلت لينا هيا وتركيا 2مليار دولار والحكومة نفسها وقنوات التليفزيون الي بتأيد حضرتك قالت برضة ان هما لامو فلوس بالعبيط( مليارات يعني )من رجال الاعمال الي هما متهربيين والحكومة برضة قالت انهم اخدو من عز لوحدة 15 مليار والحكومة قالت او سيتك مش فاكر مين بالضبط ان في حاجة اسمها الصناديق الخاصة وفهموا الشعب انها كنز علي بابا وفيها فلوس كتير موووووت طيب هيا الفلوس دى فين . وبرضة سيتك مصمم علي القرض لية …. ( ثانيا) لية سيتك مصمم علي حكومة السيد قنديل في حين ان اغلبية المستشارين بتوع سيتك قدمو استقالات لانهم مش راضين عن الحكومة واداء الحكومة ولية سيتك مصمم برضة علي انك تسمع للجماعة وبس في حين انة سيتك اظلمت و اتسجنت يعني انتا احسن واحد تحس بلشعب عشان انتا اتظلمت كتيييرر…. ( ثالثا) هل الشعب المصري عددة زاد واحنا مش عارفين ..عشان الازمة بتاعت السولار والكهرباء تبقي بالشكل دة .. ماالناس كانت عايشة من غير مشاكل كهربة انا ساكن في الدقى الكهربة عندي متقطعتش من حوالي 15 سنة لية الايام دي بتقطع بالشكل دة .. وكمان حكاية السولار كان بيحصل ازمة في بعض الاحيان بس مكانتش بالشكل دة خالص ..الحكومة كل الي هية عملتو يارايس من وجهة نظري انا وملايين من الشعب ان كل حاجة سعرها ذاد بطريقة جامدة من اكل وشرب وكهربة وغاز وقييس علي كدة حاجات تانية كتيرمع ان الاستهلاك هوا هوا ويمكن اقل … رد عليا يا ريس هوا دة برضة ذي مأنتا بتقول حاسس بلشعب دة اسمة اية يا ريس ……(رابعا) لية الدخلية مصممة علي انها تقع بلشكل.. يا معالي الرئيس مشكلة الدخلية تتحل في 6 شهور بس للي عايز يحل …وانا مستعد اني اقول اذاي نعمل القصة دى .( ولاهي يا رايس انا عندي استعداد اني اسلمهالك بعد 6 شهور بس تكون الرئاسة معايا في ضهري عشان العقبات الي ممكن نقابلني ولو معرفتش اعمل الي بقول علية انا مستعد اكتب لحضرتك ورقة تقول اني لو ما حصلش دة تعلقني في ميدان التحرير او تعدمني عشان ابقي عبرة للناس)….معالي الرئيس انا كتبت وقولت ذرة من الي جوايا انا وملايين من الشعب يا رايت سيتك ترد عليا عشان ابقي اكمل لحضرتك الباقي … في الاخر يا ريس لو سمحت تاني بقولهالك رد عليا انا في انتظار ردك عليا ذى ما حضرتك قولت انك بترد علي الناس الي بتكلمك علي الفيس .. وشكراا
ارجو رفع ابريت حبيبي ياوطن كامل
احناسكان زهراء مدينه نصر ليست مساكن الظباط الجيش ولكن المساكن قلي امامها تخيلوا انه لاتوجد المياه الصالحه للشرب حتى الان بقالي خمس سنوات ساكن وكل شويه يقولوا خلاص المياه جيه ولا تاتي المياه ارجوكم واستحلفكم ان تسعدونا لان والله المياه لم تصل الا المنازل المياه لو اتوصلت شوف كترت المبالغ قلي هتدخل للوزاره انتم قناهوبرنامج محترم ارجوكم سعدونا
ورقم هاتفي 0100 2392390
ديه منطقه كامله لم تدخلها المياه الصالحه للشرب
اولا كل الشكر للقناة بصفة عامة واخص بالشكر والاحترام للسيدة الفاضلة / امانى الخياط وتميزها بالاتى :
1- اختيار الموضوعات الحيوية والهامة وفى توقيتها المناسب .
2- اختيار الضيوف المناسبين للموضوعات .
3- الثقافة العامة وتحليل كل ابعاد واطراف الموضوعات ومناقشة الضيوف بجدية وبموضوعية والجخول فى صلب الموضوع والهدف .
4 – اخر حلقتين عن رفح مع العميد عكاشة وعن الاخوان مع الاستاذ الخرباوى من اهم مايكون وحلقة اليوم عن الازهر الشريف .
كل الشكر والتقدير.
لى طلب صغير من الاستاذة موضوع لايقل اهمية عن حالنا الراهن (قاعدة بيانات الناخبين +قانون ممارسة الحياة السياسية) وقد تلاحظ ظهور كل السياسيين بل استثناء يتحدثون عن الانتخابات مشاركة او مقاطعة او ضمانات .. وكل هذا لن يجدى نفعا بدون الموضوع الذى اشرت اليه ، برجاء تخصيص حلقة عن هذا الموضوع وكالاستمرار مع عرض كتاب ائمة الشر للفائدة حيث اغلبنا لا يقرأ وفرصته للاستفادة تكاد تنحصر فى الاعلام التنويرى فى شاشتكم الكريمة .
غدا الخميس 30/5 السابعة صباحا وقفة احتجاجية بمدينة الرحاب اعتراضا على تحويل عمارة سكنية الى مقر لوزارة “المرافق والصرف الصحي” . العمارة رقم 32 بالمجموعة 126 . برجاء الاهتمام بالتغطية
عائلة الفواخرية بالعريش تغلق شارع البحر امام فندق سميراميس وامام كنتاكي العريش وتطور الموضوع لاطلاق نار الان
