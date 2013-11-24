٣٠/٢٥ مع إبراهيم عيسي

٣٠/٢٥ مع إبراهيم عيسي

ها هو ابراهيم عيسي يعود من جديد في برنامج ٣٠/٢٥ علي اون تي في
البرنامج يبدأ بالتحليل السياسي المشهور به ابراهيم عيسي الذي يمزج بين السخرية والتحليل العميق وهو ما ينفرد به ابراهيم عيسي
كما يعتمد البرنامج علي شرح الأخبار بأسلوب ابراهيم عيسي بالاضافة الي احتوائه علي كل المعلومات التي تكشف كيف تم اتخاذ القرار كما يكشف الكواليس عن صناعة القرارات في مصر
اما الموضوع الرئيسي سيعتمد علي تعدد وجهات النظر وتنوعها وتضادها ويشترك ويشتبك في الموضوع ابراهيم عيسي بين فريقين من الضيوف يمثل كل متهما فكرا وتيارا ووجهة نظر متعارضة
ولن يتوقف الامر عند هذا لكن ستكون هناك فقرات جديدة مفاجئة للجميع,كما سيتم عمل عرض وتحليل للصحافة العالمية خصوصا ما تكتبه عن مصر,كما سيكون هناك فقرات اسبوعية عن احداث الفن والرياضة بزاوية سياسية
وفقرات من الشارع المصري مع تقارير اخبارية بأفكار جديدة وتناول تقني مختلف, كما سيتواصل البرنامج مع كل شرائح المجتمع مع تفاعل مع الفيس بوك والتويتر والتعليق علي ما يكتب عليهما

آخر حلقات البرنامج

15 ابريل

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoGlvTqSgo89_CwnOtitBcO” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

14 ابريل

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoTueABt5QWrDSwlTaNL7Xs” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

8 ابريل

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapCyIHcIg3sY49iZconP7r7″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

7 ابريل

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqbARsFpb9pXZrLaRu4oZsQ” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

6 ابريل

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapCj7-6lsgv_AYdye4OxM3r” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

5 ابريل

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapMyrjF1yJZ3tamhrZPqon0″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

المزيد

484 comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV