ستوديو صديق العمر

ستوديو صديق العمر

يحل عليكم الإعلامي عمرو خفاجي يومياً على مدار شهر رمضان حيث يقوم باستضافة ضيوف وشخصيات ذات اطلاع على أحدث الحقبة التي جرت فيها أحداث مسلسل صديق العمر لتحليل مجريات الحلقات

آخر حلقات البرنامج

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqr7IYvydyMJlJDSNeNDkeq” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

1,624 comments

  1. garcinia cambogia weight loss kit reviews
    October 29, 2016 at 12:30 am

    If you are taking Garcinia cambogia for its weight loss benefits and hunger suppression effects,
    it is recommended you find a Garcinia cambogia supplement with at least 50% hydroxycitric acid (HCA).

    Reply
  2. Rosalind
    October 29, 2016 at 2:27 am

    However, previous studies on animals and individuals have demonstrated that serotonin levels may, indeed, raise.

    Reply
  3. Hannah
    October 29, 2016 at 4:13 am

    The Human Effect Matrix looks at human studies (it excludes animal and in vitro studies) to tell you what effects garcinia
    cambogia has on your body, and how strong these effects are.

    Reply
  4. cheap NBA 2K17 PS4 for sale
    October 29, 2016 at 4:59 am

    No, I know.

    Reply
  5. best microphone interface
    October 29, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    http://www.iamtihana.com/2016/06/pita-sa-borovnicama-i-breskvama/?replytocom=4648

    Reply
  6. http://datingloveandmarriage.com/
    October 29, 2016 at 8:22 pm

    It’s amazing to pay a quick visit this site and reading the views
    of all colleagues regarding this article, while I am also eager of getting
    experience.

    Reply
  7. Gloria
    October 30, 2016 at 12:31 am

    You can certainly see your expertise in the
    work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not
    afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

    Reply
  8. Alberto
    November 1, 2016 at 5:26 am

    http://reportlad92.soup.io/post/691874418/U-S-Bureau-Of-Labor-Stats

    Reply
  9. http://annoltz25.iloveblog.com/2016/10/28/know-your-exhausts-service-warranties
    November 1, 2016 at 8:34 am

    http://annoltz25.iloveblog.com/2016/10/28/%ef%bb%bfknow-your-exhausts-service-warranties/

    Reply
  10. Hector
    November 1, 2016 at 8:49 am

    http://wellnessblog25.iloveblog.com/2016/10/28/%ef%bb%bfhow-you-can-reverse-a-separation-negotiation/

    Reply
  11. immigration attorney nashville tn free consultation
    November 1, 2016 at 9:23 am

    http://www.blogster.com/marshwlzp/how-to-reverse-a-separation-negotiation

    Reply
    • Booker
      November 5, 2016 at 9:29 pm

      Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from.
      Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just book
      mark this page.

      Reply
    • Floy
      November 6, 2016 at 3:35 am

      Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
      in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive
      the message home a little bit, but other than that,
      this is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

      Reply
  12. Dannie
    November 1, 2016 at 11:55 am

    http://ramosturney.savingsdaily.com/lemon-law-as-well-as-the-remember

    Reply
  13. immigration lawyer nashville
    November 1, 2016 at 12:15 pm

    https://bandboy03.wordpress.com/2016/10/28/%ef%bb%bfpersonal-injury-settlement-child-support/

    Reply
  14. Rubye
    November 1, 2016 at 1:22 pm

    https://postgal49.edublogs.org/wp-admin/post.php

    Reply
  15. Fabian
    November 1, 2016 at 5:12 pm

    http://www.blogster.com/wallacevleq/know-your-emissions-warranties

    Reply
  16. immigration lawyer in nashville tn
    November 1, 2016 at 5:13 pm

    http://pagelady03.soup.io/post/691872449/In-Instead-Of-A-Buy

    Reply
  17. Rosalind
    November 1, 2016 at 6:58 pm

    http://www.purevolume.com/donnzfjg/posts/14516662/%EF%BB%BFLawyers%2C+Guns+%26+Cash.

    Reply
  18. Madison Sables
    November 4, 2016 at 10:27 am

    Somebody essentially assist to make seriously articles I would state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and up to now? I amazed with the research you made to make this actual publish incredible. Magnificent process!

    Reply
  19. Hector
    November 4, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    If you are taking Garcinia cambogia for its weight reduction benefits and desire suppression effects, it is recommended you
    find a Garcinia cambogia supplement with at least 50% hydroxycitric acid
    (HCA).

    Reply
  20. garcinia cambogia xt and natural cleanse plus
    November 4, 2016 at 10:34 pm

    It opens the door for potential management of media medicine as well
    as for a more cooperative relationship between practitioners of traditional medicine and those, like Dr.
    Mehmet Oz, who take a non traditional tactic, frequently urging alternative remedies.

    Reply
  21. can a chiropractor help with back pain
    November 4, 2016 at 11:38 pm

    Appreciating the time and energy you put into your blog and
    in depth information you provide. It’s great to come across
    a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Great read!
    I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Reply
  22. GoFund System Review
    November 5, 2016 at 2:04 am

    What’s up to all, it’s truly a pleasant for
    me to go to see this web site, it includes priceless Information.

    Reply
  23. GoFund System Reviews
    November 5, 2016 at 2:56 am

    Great blog here! Also your site loads up very fast!
    What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate
    link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Reply