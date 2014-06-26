مدرسة المشاغبين

مدرسة المشاغبين

إبراهيم عيسى في مدرسة المشاغبين هو برنامج سياسي اجتماعي ساخر يشكل رؤية مختلفة ونقدية للمشاهد عن التاريخ والسياسة والدين والمجتمع ويساهم في تنويره وتحريره من الأوهام والأفكار التقليدية

آخر حلقات البرنامج

26 يوليو / 28 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapFhrIczqdgu-maiCYq1THg” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

25 يوليو / 27 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapvCvSdigNzqgxYqXOxydzc” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

24 يوليو / 26 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapjXGFHXqyN2u6XRHe0r_PN” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

23 يوليو / 25 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqEH9UrtnjX7LSNfxpyVyb-” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

22 يوليو / 24 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqItXsS2rKaFuA2G-PKYCLf” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

21 يوليو / 23 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapXFnDz-lf3cP7hFidrA9Kz” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

20 يوليو / 22 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarMu0hZFLG0Zw6Uci_KAAe9″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

19 يوليو / 21 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoZsctdzKCof5Z-kCZbZ1Ka” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

18 يوليو / 20 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoO7OJNYLWSh99mXU4-RE00″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

17 يوليو / 19 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqcWeqOZUrANNKE6eIKmTx1″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

16 يوليو / 18 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapAgq3QKWWB5WpC9DiTU0HC” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

15 يوليو / 17 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarModPHNU4aa4lda4e9N8yO” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

14 يوليو / 16 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraq1Nf_k6xbSa2-22qxj2-VK” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

13 يوليو / 15 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoouvkNc4nzt6Jw8fyeCvjk” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

12 يوليو / 14 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorap0SPs3EwMqwqpEY_qkiVTv” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

11 يوليو / 13 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoyhD4w2NlCnOc_85t3tByt” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

10 يوليو / 12 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarw-Z8Ruda2zkHI7klIKQF9″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

9 يوليو / 11 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoMlquX9kaWQEdkh_5GDmx5″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

8 يوليو / 10 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoKN6oRJ3oLRs4oYI-tSiH3″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

7 يوليو / 9 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraotE-0bbLNeAuXdMmcVv-S7″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

6 يوليو / 8 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqLexFC0q7xpea4mB5JRRJR” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

5 يوليو / 7 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarJDrPsJUA5z3SxNVd4hka7″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

4 يوليو / 6 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraogVkwk8ZJrNrfa1pFHHfiA” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

3 يوليو / 5 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraq1qHfH-b-E-ovWVSeSfW6Y” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

2 يوليو / 4 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqW5zEj0jrp1OdONj0FZkO9″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

1 يوليو / 3 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraruXY7J-jsn40DuvcJId9v8″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

30 يونيو / 2 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoNdZnVRb7fm5-dD2wFqX3f” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

29 يونيو / 1 رمضان

[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqldtMS-zHU-bTJOiETtVSB” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]

