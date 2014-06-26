مسلسل صديق العمر

مسلسل صديق العمر

يتناول المسلسل تفاصيل علاقة الصداقة التي جمعت بين الرئيس الراحل جمال عبد الناصر (جمال سليمان)، ووزير الدفاع والقائد العام للقوات المسلحة المصرية المشير عبد الحكيم عامر (باسم سمرة)، منذ زمالتهما في الكلية الحربية، مرورًا بكافة المراحل التي أدت بهما إلى الوصول إلى أعلى مراتب السلطة بعد تحرك الضباط الأحرار في عام 1952 وحتى نكسة عام 1967، كما يتناول المسلسل كذلك قصة الحب التي جمعت المشير عبد الحكيم عامر بالفنانة برلنتي عبد الحميد (درة زروق) والتي أدت إلى الزواج.

