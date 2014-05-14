برنامج الرئيس .. ماذا تنتظر التيارات الليبرالية من الرئيس القادم؟ – الجولة الثامنة – رئيس مصر

وزير الخارجية في لندن و بطاقات الاقتراع في طريقها إلى سفارات مصر حول العالم. عبد الفتاح السيسي يتواصل أمس عبر الفيديو كونفرانس مع أهالي أسيوط، و اليوم حمدين صباحي في محافظة الشرقية. في الطريق إلى قصر الرئاسة، أهلاً بكم إلى جولة جديدة من توقعات شعب مصر.
طيب الله أوقاتكم أمام شاشات التليفزيون أو معنا هنا في استوديوهات أون تي في و أهلاً بكم إلى الجولة الثامنة من “برنامج الرئيس”. في الأسبوع الماضي تعرفنا على رؤى التيارات اليسارية لما ينبغي على رئيس مصر أن يلتفت إليه. الليلة نحاول أن نتعرف على رؤى التيارات الليبرالية بأطيافها المختلفة و انحيازاتها المختلفة. بين المحايد و المؤيد لأحد المرشحيْن سيكون أمام كل ضيف فرصة لعرض تصوراته في ثمانية محاور في مدة لا تزيد على ست دقائق. يعقب ذلك تعليق من كل من الضيفين الآخرين في مدة لا تزيد على دقيقتين، يعود بعدها الحق في الاستدراك إلى طارح الرؤية لمدة لا تزيد على دقيقتين. بعد ذلك نستقبل أسئلة و تعليقات من جمهورنا في الاستوديو تعقبها مناقشة مفتوحة. اسمحوا لي أن أرحب معنا في الاستوديو بكل من الأستاذ حسام الخولي، عضو الهيئة العليا لحزب الوفد، السكرتير العام المساعد للحزب.
حزب الوفد أعلن رسمياً تأييده المرشح الرئاسي رقم واحد، عبد الفتاح السيسي.
و إلى جواره الدكتور حازم حسني، أستاذ العلوم السياسية في جامعة القاهرة الذي يقف على الحياد حتى الآن. و أخيراً و ليس آخراً، الأستاذ وليد جبر، أمين العمل الجماهيري في حزب الدستور.
حزب الدستور أعلن رسمياً تأييده المرشح الرئاسي رقم اثنين، حمدين صباحي
