برومو السيسي في أول حوار تليفزيوني غدًا

May 5, 2014

image0014-5-2014 | 21:56

بثت فضائية “أون تي في” مقطع فيديو للمرشح عبدالفتاح السيسي في أول حوار تلفزيوني على cbc وontv مع إبراهيم عيسى ولميس الحديدي.

 

 

http://al-mashhad.com/News/%D9%81%D8%B6%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA/%D9%81%D9%8A%D8%AF%D9%8A%D9%88-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%85%D9%88-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%B3%D9%8A-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A3%D9%88%D9%84-%D8%AD%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AA%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%81%D8%B2%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%86%D9%8A-%D8%BA%D8%AF%D9%8B%D8%A7/653899.aspx

