بعد محاولة اغتياله.. “طارق لطفي” يطارد ناصر عبدالحميد وحامد أبوالعطا – شهادة ميلاد

June 16, 2016

بعدما دخل طارق لطفي “الضابط المفصول” إلى عالم الجريمة، قابل لطفي “علي إبراهيم” سيّد الرومي، وساومه لمعرفة كل المعلومات التي لديه عن ناصر عبدالحميد “والد ريم”، وحامد أبو العطا، وهدد إياه بأنه إن لم يفعل سينتقم منه.

وكان عامر حاول قتل علي وزوجته ووالدها، ولكن “علي” نجا من محاولة الاغتيال، في آخر مشاهد الحلقة الماضية.

“شهادة ميلاد” من بطولة طارق لطفى، وصلاح عبدالله، وعائشة بن أحمد، ودراين حمزة، وإنجي المقدم، بيومي فؤاد، زكي فطين عبدالوهاب، تأليف عمرو سمير عاطف، وإنتاج تامر مرسى، ومن إخراج أحمد مدحت

194 comments

