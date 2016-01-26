بلومبرج: النفط يجب أن يتجاوز الـ34 دولارا ليثبت أنها ليست انتعاشة عابرة

أكدت وكالة أنباء «بلومبيرج» أنه لكي يتمكن النفط من إثبات تعافيه من الخسائر التي تكبدها خلال الفترة الماضية وارتداده من أدنى مستوى له منذ مايو 2003، يجب أن يستمر في الارتفاع الذي حققته العقود الآجلة للنفط في نيويورك لليوم الثاني على التوالي لأعلى مستوى الـ 30 دولار للبرميل، ليخترق حاجز الـ 34 دولار للبرميل من أجل إثبات تعافيه، وإثبات أنها ليست انتعاشة عابرة.
وقال ريك سبونر، وهو كبير المحللين في سي إم سي ماركتس، إنه لابد أن يتجاوز النفط حاجز الـ34 دولار، للإشارة إلى تعافي أسعاره في الأسواق العالمية”.
وكانت أسعار الخام الأمريكي تسليم فبراير قد انخفضت يوم الأربعاء الماضي بنحو 91ر1 سنت، أو ما يوازي 71ر6 في المائة، لتتداول عند 55ر26 دولار للبرميل، وهو أدنى مستوى للتداول خلال الأسبوع الماضي، إلا إن أسعار العقود الآجلة للنفط /تسليم مارس/ تعافت أمس الجمعة وارتفعت بنحو 72ر2 دولار، أو ما يوازي 21ر9 في المائة، لتتداول عند 25ر32 دولار للبرميل، وتسجل بذلك أعلى مكاسب أسبوعية في شهر.
جدير بالذكر أن ارتفاع أسعار النفط كان مدعوما بالطقس شديد البرودة والعواصف الثلجية التي اجتاحت الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة وبعض المناطق بأوروبا، مما أدى إلى ارتفاع الطلب على زيت التدفئة.
