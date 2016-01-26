بوتين يتوعد بتوسيع العقوبات ضد تركيا

أعلن الرئيس الروسى فلاديمير بوتين أن روسيا لن تبرم عقودا جديدة فى مجال قطاع البناء مع أنقرة، الذى يعمل فيه حاليا زهاء 300 شركة تركية تبلغ قيمة عقودها بروسيا نحو 50 مليار دولار. وذكرت قناة “روسيا اليوم” أن تصريح الرئيس الروسى جاء خلال مشاركته فى منتدى الأقاليم لـ”الجبهة الشعبية لعموم روسيا”.
وقال بوتين: “القيود ستوسع فى هذا القطاع.. وقد قررت الحكومة عدم توقيع عقود جديدة مع المقاولين الأتراك، وهذا طبعا سيوفر إمكانية لقطاع البناء الخاص بنا لتوسيع أعماله“.
