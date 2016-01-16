بوتين يلتقى تميم قطر الإثنين

يجري الشيخ تميم بن حمد أمير قطر مع الرئيس الروسي بوتين مباحثات بعد غد
الإثنين ستتناول سبل تعزيز وتطوير العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، إضافة إلى بحث وتبادل وجهات النظر حول عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية لاسيما مستجدات الأوضاع في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
ويقوم الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير قطر بزيارة رسمية إلى روسيا الاتحادية غداء الأحد بدعوة من فخامة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين وتستمر لمدة ثلاثة أيام.
