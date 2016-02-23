تايلور سويفت تتبرع بربع مليون دولار لـ كيشا

February 23, 2016

900x450_uploads,2016,02,23,9090d7b4fb

 

بعد أيام معدودة من إلزام محكمة مانهاتن العليا المغنية الأمريكية كيشا باستمرار عقدها مع منتجها الذي ادعت أنه اغتصبها، قررت المغنية الشابة تايلور سويفت دعمها بمبلغ مالي ضخم حتى تقف على قدميها.

وقال المتحدث الرسمي لتايلور سويفت: “لإظهار الدعم، تايلور سويفت تبرعت بـ 250 ألف دولار لكيشا لمساعدتها في أي من احتياجاتها المالية خلال فترة المحاكمة


وكانت كيشا قد تلقت الكثير من الدعم من زميلاتها في الوسط الفني بعد أزمتها الأخيرة التي وصلت لقاعات المحاكم، على رأسهن كيلي كلاركسون، أريانا جراندي، لورد، ديمي لوفاتو وليدي جاجا.

وأرادت كيشا  فسخ تعاقدها لأنه تسبب الآن في التزامها بالتعاون مع المنتج “دكتور لوك” الذي حكت أنه خدرها واغتصابها في فترة مراهقتها عام 2006.

وقالت صاحبة الـ 28 عاما إن “دكتور لوك” استخدم حبة جعلتها تفقد الوعي واغتصبها، بعد وقت قصير من احتفالاهما معا بعيد ميلادها الـ 18 في كاليفورنيا. لكن لم يتم توجيه تهم رسمية له.

ورغم أن شركة Sony عرضت عليها أن تتعاون مع أي منتج آخر، إلا أن كيشا ترغب في فسخ التعاقد برمته بسبب خوفها من ألا تصرف الشركة على الدعاية لأعمالها لو لم تعمل مع أشهر منتجيها “دكتور لوك“.

وجاء في حيثيات الحكم أن شركة Sony ستتعرض لأضرار غير قابلة للتعويض لو تم فسخ العقد، والذي يلزمها على البقاء مع الشركة لحين إنتاج ستة ألبومات غنائية.

