تدهور الحالة الصحية لـ سيد زيان وابنته تطالب جمهوره بالدعاء

February 25, 2016

25

 

طالبت إيمان ابنة الفنان القدير سيد زيان من جمهور والدها الدعاء له بالشفاء العاجل، وحثت إيمان، على صفحتها بموقع التواصل الاجتماعى “فيس بوك”، جمهور سيد زيان بالتضرع لله والدعاء له بالشفاء،
وقالت: “أسأل الله العظيم رب العرش العظيم أن يشفيك اللهم أنزل شفاءك على والدى يا رحمن يا ذا الجلال والإكرام، ربى سبحانه وتعالى يستجب لدعائكم الكريم لوالدى ويجزيكم عنه خير الجزاء، ألف ألف شكر على حبكم الكبير والجميل لوالدى شفاه الله”.
كان الفنان الكوميدى سيد زيان قد غاب عن الأضواء بسبب أزمة صحية ألمت به، ومازال يصارع المرض بعد أن تدهورت حالته الصحية خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

157 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    you’re truly a just right webmaster. The site loading pace is amazing.
    It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick.
    Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a excellent process in this matter!

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 4:03 am

    Awesome post.|

    Reply
  3. dov rand md wayne nj
    December 3, 2016 at 4:26 am

    In the USA, approximately 43 percent of 31 percent of meen and women experience sexual dysfunction.

    Reply
  4. Billy
    December 4, 2016 at 5:20 am

    Superb, what a webpage it is! This weblog presents helpful facts to us, keep
    it up.

    Reply
  5. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 5, 2016 at 5:39 pm

    I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this site. I am hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my very own website now ;)|

    Reply
  6. betterscooter.com
    December 6, 2016 at 9:15 am

    I have not purchased a lot of these but still my best friend let me get cash hers and they also meet appropriately.We have all constantly required betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html however by no means got a chance to selecting them all because anyone previously had these people,these days by 50 percent years preferably I can secure the earliest try inside fast,since it get’s genuinely distinctive found in The big apple I reckon now purchase for them!:Debbie

    Reply
  7. dr dov rand new jersey
    December 6, 2016 at 9:26 am

    During clinical follow up after one and three years, the guys in the
    Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institujte study were categorized by
    whether or not they receivd at lesst 90 days of testolsterone
    supplementation (external gel or injection) or not.

    Reply
  8. care involves care
    December 16, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    Hi, I check your new stuff on a regular basis.
    Your humoristic style is witty, keep up the good work!

    Reply
  9. Nike Air Max Lunar90 Flyknit Chukka Italia 2016
    December 16, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    Nike Air Max Flag Scarpe Saldi
    Nike Air Max Lunar90 Flyknit Chukka Italia 2016 http://www.ufairia.co.in/blog/?saldi=nike-air-max-lunar90-flyknit-chukka-italia-2016-37

    Reply
  10. Nike Air Max 95 Uomo Scarpe
    December 16, 2016 at 7:43 pm

    Golden Goose Records Edt Uomo Scarpe
    Nike Air Max 95 Uomo Scarpe http://gadzama.com/?italy=nike-air-max-95-uomo-scarpe-2t

    Reply
  11. Nike Zoom Fit Agility Sko Norway
    December 16, 2016 at 7:44 pm

    Nike Roshe Run Print Donna Scarpe
    Nike Zoom Fit Agility Sko Norway http://infiniadvertising.com/?h=nike-zoom-fit-agility-sko-norway-11

    Reply
  12. Nike Air Jordan Donna Scarpe
    December 16, 2016 at 7:44 pm

    Nike Air Huarache Utility Donna Scarpe
    Nike Air Jordan Donna Scarpe http://businessplanningmadeeasy.com/?italy=nike-air-jordan-donna-scarpe-a

    Reply
  13. Nike Air Pegasus 83/30 Uomo Scarpe
    December 17, 2016 at 8:11 am

    Nike Lebron Soldier 9 Uomo Scarpe
    Nike Air Pegasus 83/30 Uomo Scarpe http://www.zeldalovers.com/?scarpe=nike-air-pegasus-83-30-uomo-scarpe-e

    Reply
  14. Nike Zenji/Juvenate Italia Online
    December 17, 2016 at 8:13 am

    Nike Free 4.0 Black Friday 2016
    Nike Zenji/Juvenate Italia Online http://www.sarvottampride.com/blog/?saldi=nike-zenji-juvenate-italia-online-12

    Reply
  15. cheap ugg outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 11:47 am

    Pretty first-rate post. I just stumbled upon your web page and wanted to say that I have in actuality enjoyed reading your web site posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you post again soon.
    cheap ugg outlet http://www.unilorites.com/boots-outlet/

    Reply
  16. anti aging supplements for skin
    December 17, 2016 at 11:53 am

    The evaluations are tricked into believing they’re being instructed to create testosterone, despite the
    fact thaat the deggrees are comfortably elevated to youthful levels because
    of tthe injectable testosterone treatment.

    Reply
  17. adidas golf shoes sale
    December 17, 2016 at 12:04 pm

    I have been meaning to write about something like this on my webpage and you gave me an idea. Thanks.
    adidas golf shoes sale http://adidas.tmearegion26.com

    Reply
  18. coach handbag outlet online
    December 17, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    Heya. I have been wondering if spam posts annoy bloggers as much as they pester readers? I truly hope against hope that this collection of information remains spam free forever. Thanks for your time. I appreciate your opinion.
    coach handbag outlet online http://www.easyinboxmailer.com/coach/

    Reply
  19. herve leger sample sale
    December 17, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    This really is such a fantastic useful resource that youre providing and also you give it away for free. I adore seeing web sites that understand the value of providing a top quality resource free of charge. It?s the outdated what goes around comes around program.
    herve leger sample sale http://www.hervelegeroutletonlineu.co.uk

    Reply
  20. michael kors shop online
    December 17, 2016 at 1:25 pm

    I used to think I had it bad because I had no , then I met a man with no.
    michael kors shop online http://www.bedcapdealers.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  21. Nike Jordan Flight 23 RST Low Christmas 2016
    December 17, 2016 at 2:20 pm

    Nike Roshe Fragment Design 3 Billig Norway
    Nike Jordan Flight 23 RST Low Christmas 2016 http://wtccbd.net.in/img/?a=nike-jordan-flight-23-rst-low-christmas-2016-29

    Reply
  22. http://www.somsocial.com/index.php/blog/18149/can-a-vaginal-creme-really-get-your-hair-grow/
    December 17, 2016 at 2:32 pm

    Potential enefits include improved libido, inccreased
    bone mass, aand increased ense of well-being.

    Reply
  23. louis vuitton outlet store locations
    December 17, 2016 at 2:34 pm

    Well I really enjoyed studying it. This information offered by you is very effective for good planning.
    louis vuitton outlet store locations http://hartlaubinsurance.com/louis-vuitton/

    Reply
  24. coach factory store online
    December 17, 2016 at 3:00 pm

    Aw, it was a really quality post. In theory Id like to write such as this too – spending time and real effort to create a really good post but so what can I say I procrastinate alot and not seem to go done. My kind regards, Adelaida.
    coach factory store online http://www.coachhandbagsonlineoutlets.com

    Reply
  25. ugg boots for sale
    December 17, 2016 at 3:37 pm

    I am not capable of see this website properly on my cellphone
    ugg boots for sale http://www.joessmogtestonly.com/ugg/

    Reply
  26. longchamp outlet woodbury commons
    December 17, 2016 at 4:07 pm

    Interesting approach towards this. What are your thoughts on expansion on a global scale? Sometimes people get a little upset with global expansion. I will be back soon and follow up with a response.
    longchamp outlet woodbury commons http://www.longchampoutlet.store

    Reply
  27. Clyde
    December 17, 2016 at 4:17 pm

    Based on a statement issued by the Endocrine Society, the hazards and benefits of testosterone treatment for
    older men with decreasing amounts of the hormone need
    to bbe completely evaluated.

    Reply
  28. michael kors 10 off coupon
    December 17, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    May I reference part of this on my blog if I include a link to this webpage?
    michael kors 10 off coupon http://www.michaelkorsoutlethandbagsstore.com

    Reply
  29. ugg store las vegas
    December 17, 2016 at 6:05 pm

    whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your posts. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are looking around for this information, you could help them greatly.
    ugg store las vegas http://www.long-beach-air-conditioning.com/boots-store/

    Reply
  30. ugg online outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 7:34 pm

    Hello.This article was really fascinating, especially because I was browsing for thoughts on this issue last Wednesday.
    ugg online outlet http://www.uggoutletstoreu.co.uk

    Reply
  31. north face online outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    I must say, as very much as I enjoyed reading what you had to say, I couldnt help but lose interest after a while. Its as if you had a good grasp to the topic matter, but you forgot to include your readers. Perhaps you should think about this from far more than 1 angle. Or maybe you shouldnt generalise so significantly. Its better if you think about what others may have to say instead of just going for a gut reaction to the topic. Think about adjusting your personal thought process and giving others who may read this the benefit of the doubt.
    north face online outlet http://www.norththeface.store

    Reply
  32. louis vuitton outlet online store authentic
    December 17, 2016 at 9:07 pm

    Do you do guest posting? I think itd be excellent for you personally to complete a guest spot on my website, let me know if youre game.
    louis vuitton outlet online store authentic http://www.originalbags.store

    Reply
  33. coach outlet online sale invitation
    December 17, 2016 at 10:38 pm

    This is my earliest time i afflict here. I base so tons absorbing baggage inside your blog particularly its discussion. From the tons of comments on your articles, I judge Im not the just one having all of the gratification here! keep up the nice work.
    coach outlet online sale invitation http://www.znaturaloriginal.com/coach/

    Reply
  34. http://latinmanpower.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=27480
    December 17, 2016 at 10:42 pm

    Other improvements in the field oof testosterone replacement
    therapy include different ways of administering testosterone.

    Reply
  35. rebecca minkoff factory outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 11:25 pm

    I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
    rebecca minkoff factory outlet http://www.rebeccaminkoff.store

    Reply
  36. toms shoes near me
    December 17, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    Hi, check my pages about arcade cell games Free Mobile Games famous ceolebrities Indian Movie Songs and interesting Watch Music Videos See You
    toms shoes near me http://tomsoutletonline.bedcapdealers.com

    Reply
  37. michael kors bag online
    December 18, 2016 at 12:09 am

    Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also use Blog Engine, and I was speculating about your experiences; we have developed some excellent practices and we would like to exchange practices with others, please Email me if you are interested. first, youll need three quarters of an ounce of dark rum.
    michael kors bag online http://www.angigreene.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  38. outlet michael kors online
    December 18, 2016 at 12:10 am

    Awesome post
    outlet michael kors online http://www.tmearegion26.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  39. north face backpack sale
    December 18, 2016 at 1:19 am

    Hi, I noticed a 3 of your attention-grabbing posted posts and needed to ask if you could be fascinated with reciprocal pages? Workforce have weblog about alexis texas ass! Anyway, in my language, there arent a lot good supply like this.
    north face backpack sale http://www.mcadamssupplyco.com/north-face/

    Reply
  40. Nike Air Jordan 1.5 Salg Norway
    December 18, 2016 at 1:32 am

    Nike Heels Rabatt Norge
    Nike Air Jordan 1.5 Salg Norway http://galaxyplaza.net.in/js/?o=nike-air-jordan-1-5-salg-norway-1p

    Reply
  41. http://www.kangseong.co.kr/xe/xe/CUST/3168154
    December 18, 2016 at 1:38 am

    It is a very sad reality but, the great bulk of men experiening pproblems of low testosterone that are being treated by their general care professionals, and
    by an endocrinologist, in some situations, discover tha their
    delineated, cookie-cutter protocol does nnot
    function anymore.

    Reply
  42. balmain factory outlet
    December 18, 2016 at 3:19 am

    Im stuck for time at the minute but i have saved your page and will be back again!
    balmain factory outlet http://www.fashionbrandmall.top

    Reply
  43. alexander wang sale
    December 18, 2016 at 3:37 am

    I am going to go ahead and save this article for my sis for the study project for class. This is a nice-looking internet site by the way. Where do you acquire the theme for this web page?
    alexander wang sale http://www.newyearoutlet.online

    Reply
    • dr rand md
      December 18, 2016 at 10:01 pm

      During clinical follow up after one and three years, the men in the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute study were categorized
      by wwhether they received at least 90 days oof testosterone supplementation (external gel or injection) or not.

      Reply
  44. new balance classics sale
    December 18, 2016 at 4:26 am

    A mined offset spins online casino. The overdue radical encounters online casino. A beforehand soldier bolts under a memory. When will a dogma case online casino? Test fishes under a skill. Her quits baby cuts test.
    new balance classics sale http://www.newnetbalance.com

    Reply
  45. coach handbags outlet store
    December 18, 2016 at 4:53 am

    Id wish to thank you for that efforts youve produced in writing this article. I am hoping the same ideal perform from you inside the future also. In reality your creative writing abilities has inspired me to begin my own BlogEngine weblog now.
    coach handbags outlet store http://www.coachoutletstoreonlinecom.com

    Reply
  46. arcteryx alpha sv sale
    December 18, 2016 at 5:41 am

    Hello, where do you find such especially good info, I`ll post your blog page in my Twitter account
    arcteryx alpha sv sale http://www.arcteryxsale.org

    Reply
  47. balmain outlet
    December 18, 2016 at 6:28 am

    I sincerely took joy in reading your webpage, you explained some first-class points. I want to bookmark your post. I saved you to delicious and yahoo bookmarks. I will attempt to revisit to your site and examine more posts.
    balmain outlet http://balmain.compucelunlock.net

    Reply
  48. patagonia outlet stores
    December 18, 2016 at 7:15 am

    Hi we like y0ur @rticle very much tweeted ya! thank u
    patagonia outlet stores http://www.discountpatagonia.com

    Reply
  49. Hallie
    December 18, 2016 at 7:24 am

    Old guys considering suych regimens should be
    warned about the possible risks, particularly heart-associated events for eexample stroke and heart attack, the group said.

    Reply
  50. Nike Free Flyknit 5.0 Knit Vamp Herresko Online
    December 18, 2016 at 8:01 am

    Nike Air Jordan 10 Italia 2016
    Nike Free Flyknit 5.0 Knit Vamp Herresko Online http://delkashindia.com/images/?u=nike-free-flyknit-5-0-knit-vamp-herresko-online-3s

    Reply
    • Harry
      December 18, 2016 at 9:23 am

      Hello, I quite agree with you, unless this hormone is needed by you because
      you are lacking, then no manner should anybody take it,
      as I was reading I had visions of guys turning into the
      incredible hulk!

      Reply
    • http://nongomasiyavayatours.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/541319
      December 18, 2016 at 9:59 pm

      The included studies symbolized 3,236 guys (1,895 guys teated wih testosterone, 1,341 guys treated with placebo) who reported 51
      major adverse cardiovascular events, defined as
      cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction or stroke, and
      serious acute coronary syndromes or heart failure.10 This study didn’t
      find a statistically significant increased risk of these
      cardiovascular events associated with testosterone therapy.

      Reply
  51. Nike Air Pegasus 83/30 Italia 2016
    December 18, 2016 at 8:02 am

    Nike Air Yeezy Scarpe Saldi
    Nike Air Pegasus 83/30 Italia 2016 http://www.ufairia.co.in/blog/?saldi=nike-air-pegasus-83-30-italia-2016-e

    Reply
    • spotonhotel.com
      December 19, 2016 at 5:05 am

      Rainfall Deign appears to have actually placed lots oof believed in creating the mStand; itss light weight aluminum make-up allows it
      to dissipate the heat typically found on the frequenly warm to hot MacBook makers.

      Reply
  52. mk bags prices
    December 18, 2016 at 8:02 am

    I’ll be back as soon as once more within the long run to examine out your blogposts down the road. Thanks!
    mk bags prices http://www.mkoutlet.online

    Reply
    • Keith
      December 19, 2016 at 4:37 am

      Staff members playing computer games or surfing the Intrnet aat thwir desks
      on working time iis also a source of waste, as aree junk email as well as junk faxes
      from various other organizations or cyberpunks.

      Reply
  53. michael kors outlet store online
    December 18, 2016 at 9:08 am

    Tremendous article, numerous good quality information. I am about to show my pals and ask them what they think.
    michael kors outlet store online http://www.lticonstruction.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  54. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 7:22 pm

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to
    my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
    some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to
    your new updates.

    Reply
  55. Nike Blazer High Scarpe Saldi
    December 18, 2016 at 7:58 pm

    Nike Air Jordan 14 Damesko Online
    Nike Blazer High Scarpe Saldi http://www.solitairian.in/js/?italia=nike-blazer-high-scarpe-saldi-58

    Reply
  56. http://sekilau63homestay.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=28759
    December 18, 2016 at 9:36 pm

    Testosterone injections are intramushular injections, at which hormone
    is injected directly into tthe muscle so that it’s absorbed into
    the blood stream.

    Reply
  57. testosterone therapy benefits
    December 19, 2016 at 3:29 pm

    It’s worth learning howw too hike your own testosterone levels
    before trying testossterone treatment,.

    Reply
  58. Ewan
    December 19, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    Hi there, everything is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s truly fine, keep up writing.

    Reply
  59. Art
    December 20, 2016 at 3:33 am

    Another hormone therapy, which is believed by
    some to produce anti aging advantages is DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone).

    Reply
  60. dodge dakota bad computer
    December 20, 2016 at 4:55 am

    Hey! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
    I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to
    new posts.

    Reply
  61. www.soscvs.org.mz
    December 20, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    Testosterone therapy is widely used to help address the
    effects that low testosterone can have on cognition, muscle mass and strength, bone density, metabolic function and mood.

    Reply
  62. http://www.toanhung.vn/vi/component/k2/itemlist/user/268838.html
    December 21, 2016 at 2:48 am

    Although weight gain isn’t a common sidce effect of testosterone supplements, an allergbic
    reaction to this drug may cause a sudden increase in weight due to
    swelling.

    Reply
  63. Ava
    December 21, 2016 at 2:48 pm

    High levels of testosterone appear to encourage
    good health in men, for example, lowering the dangers of heart attack and high blood pressure.

    Reply
  64. Fidel
    December 22, 2016 at 1:31 am

    Spot on with this write-up, I seriously feel this website needs much more attention.
    I’ll probably be back again to read through more, thanks for the info!

    Reply
  65. Juana
    December 22, 2016 at 4:16 am

    Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my
    sister is analyzing such things, thus I am going to convey her.

    Reply
  66. Jeannette
    December 22, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance.
    I must say you have done a amazing job with this. Additionally, the
    blog loads very quick for me on Internet explorer.
    Superb Blog!

    Reply
  67. Lorrine
    December 22, 2016 at 5:03 pm

    Post writing is also a excitement, if you know
    then you can write if not it is complex to write.

    Reply
  68. Riley
    December 22, 2016 at 9:32 pm

    We absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to
    be just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content
    to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind writing a post
    or elaborating on most of the subjects you write in relation to here.
    Again, awesome web site!

    Reply
  69. Brooke
    December 22, 2016 at 10:12 pm

    I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am now not sure
    whether this put up is written via him as nobody else know
    such targeted about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thank you!

    Reply
  70. Emilie
    December 23, 2016 at 5:33 am

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
    knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
    tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a
    plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some
    experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Reply
  71. Dwight
    December 25, 2016 at 9:52 am

    Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired!
    Very helpful information specially the last phase 🙂 I maintain such info much.
    I was looking for this certain information for a long time.

    Thank you and best of luck.

    Reply
  72. goal of becoming one of the best performing financial services
    December 25, 2016 at 11:15 am

    You’ve made some really good points there. I looked on the net to find out more about the issue and
    found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

    Reply
  73. Abbey
    December 26, 2016 at 5:05 am

    Hello there, I discovered your site by the use of Google even as looking for a related topic, your web
    site got here up, it appears great. I have bookmarked it in my
    google bookmarks.
    Hi there, simply changed into alert to your weblog thru Google,
    and found that it is really informative.
    I am gonna be careful for brussels. I will be grateful when you proceed
    this in future. Many other folks can be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  74. dodge transmission computer module
    December 26, 2016 at 11:33 am

    Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty
    foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is
    now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had
    to share it with someone!

    Reply
  75. dodge caliber pcm flash
    December 26, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.

    It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and
    bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a
    lot more useful than ever before.

    Reply
  76. financial aid
    December 26, 2016 at 2:22 pm

    I read this article fully on the topic of the difference of
    most recent and previous technologies, it’s
    awesome article.

    Reply
  77. Janie
    December 26, 2016 at 7:59 pm

    Hi to all, it’s really a nice for me to pay a quick
    visit this web site, it consists of priceless Information.

    Reply
  78. Salvatore
    December 27, 2016 at 4:10 am

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has established a dietary reference intake for zinc of 11
    mgg per day for men and 8 milligrams per day for women.

    Reply
  79. Freya
    December 27, 2016 at 5:31 am

    First of all I would like to say excellent blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
    I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
    I’ve had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
    I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
    Many thanks!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV