تركيا وبلغاريا تتبادلان طرد الدبلوماسيين

ردت تركيا بالمثل على إعلان بلغاريا ملحق القنصلية التركية شخصا غير مرغوب به، وطردت القنصل البلغاري من البلاد، حسبما ذكرت صحيفة “حرييت” التركية مساء الثلاثاء.
وأعلنت تركيا القنصل البلغاري زورنيستا بيتروفا أبوستولوفا شخصا غير مرغوب به وطالبته بمغادرة البلاد.
وكانت وزارة الخارجية البلغارية أعلنت يوم الأحد الماضي ملحق القنصلية التركية، أوغور أميرأوغلو، “شخصا غير مرغوب فيه” ووجهت له اتهاما بالتدخل في شؤون بلغاريا الداخلية.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن الملحق التركي يمضي أوقاتا طويلة في ممارسة طقوس دينية ومحاولة التأثير على أئمة بلغاريين، في الوقت الذي عين ملحقا للشؤون الاجتماعية.
وأضافت أن أميرأوغلو مارس بعض الضغوط على أحزاب سياسية في البلاد مما اعتبرته الخارجية البلغارية تدخلا في الشؤون السياسية الداخلية للبلاد.
