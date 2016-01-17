تعرف على أهم ماجاء فى كلمة وزير الرى أمام هيئة مياه النيل

January 17, 2016

@157905

 

أكد وزير الرى والموارد المائية حسام مغازي أن مصر متمسكة بالتعاون الصادق مع دول المنبع لتحقيق أقصى استفادة من الموارد المائية المتاحة لمصلحة الجميع، وأنه يجب على دول المنبع أن تضع فى حسبانها الأخطار المتوقع حدوثها وتقبل إجراء الدراسات العلمية العادلة للمشروعات ذات التأثير العابر للحدود  وتستمع إلى وجهات النظر المختلفة وتراعي المصالح المتبادلة حتى يبقى نهر النيل الخالد مصدر للتعاون.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV