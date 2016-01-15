تعرف على تصريحات وزير البترول فى اجتماع شركة البتروكيماويات

January 15, 2016

أكد المهندس طارق الملا وزير البترول والثروة المعدنية على أهمية زيادة القيمة المضافة من مشروعات صناعة البتروكيماويات التى تعد من المشروعات الواعدة وأهمية زيادة المكون المحلى فى مدخلات هذه الصناعة التى تستخدم منتجاتها فى العديد من الصناعات المهمة التى يحتاجها السوق المحلى , وأشار إلى أهمية تبنى سياسات جادة تستهدف ترشيد الإنفاق وتعظيم القيمة المضافة وزيادة كفاءة استخدام الطاقة والاتجاه نحو مصادر الطاقة الجديدة والمتجددة .
جاء ذلك خلال رئاسة الوزير لاجتماع الجمعية العامة للشركة المصرية القابضة للبتروكيماويات لاعتماد الموازنة التخطيطية للعام المالى 2016/2017 بحضور الدكتور شريف سوسة وكيل أول وزارة البترول لشئون الغاز والمهندس محمد طاهر وكيل أول الوزارة لشئون البترول وممثلى الجهاز المركزى للمحاسبات ومحمد سعفان رئيس النقابة العامة للعاملين بالبترول  .
وأشار الوزير إلى ضرورة أن تأخذ الموازنات التخطيطية فى اعتبارها المتغيرات التى تشهدها أسواق البترول العالمية والانخفاض الحاد فى الأسعار وتأثير ذلك على الصناعة ووجه بضرورة مراجعة مشروعات الخطة القومية للبتروكيماويات لتساير المتغيرات الحالية والعمل على تعظيم العائدات من هذه المشروعات الحيوية  .
واستعرض المهندس محمد سعفان رئيس الشركة مشروع الموازنة التخطيطية للعام المالى 2016/2017 حيث أوضح المشروعات الجديدة الجارى دراستها للبدء فى تنفيذها والتى من أهمها مشروع مجمع البتروكيماويات بمحور تنمية قناة السويس التى تقدر استثماراته بحوالى 8ر6 مليار دولار وبطاقة 7ر2 مليون طن من المنتجات البتروكيماوية باستخدام النافتا ومشروع إنتاج البروبيلين ومشتقاته الذى تقدر استثماراته بحوالى 2 مليار دولار بالإضافة إلى مشروع إنتاج الإيثانول الحيوى من قش الأرز بدلاً من حرقه باستثمارات تقدر بحوالى 227 مليون دولار بطاقة 50 ألف طن سنوياً .
وأوضح أنه تم الإنتهاء من مشروع توسعات خطى الإنتاج الجديدين بمشروع موبكو لإنتاج الأسمدة بدمياط التى بلغت استثماراته حوالى 9ر1 مليار دولار بطاقة 3ر1 مليون طن , بالإضافة إلى أنه جارى حالياً الإنتهاء من مشروع إنتاج الإيثيلين ومشتقاته بالأسكندرية الذى تبلغ استثماراته حوالى 9ر1 مليار دولار بطاقة 400 ألف طن سنوياً من البولى إيثيلين

